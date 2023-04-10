New Delhi, April 10 : Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 continues to be on top of the rumour mills, as new information keeps getting leaked alongside multitudes of speculations.

Now, it has come to light that the new iPhone 15 series might come with further design changes, especially in respect to its camera housings. iPhones currently come with a slight camera bump, where the cameras protrude out from the body, and this is also said to get changed. Read on to know more. Realme Narzo N55 Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed; Check Out All Key Details.

iPhone 15 Ultra/Max Pro To Come With Lesser Camera Bump and Solid-State Buttons:

The current iPhone models’ camera bump is not really big, but still a lot of users simply distaste it. Nevertheless, this design lets Apple to offer high-end cameras without making the whole phone bulky, hence the protrusion. Vivo X90S Flagship on Anvil Featuring Upcoming Dimensity 9200+ Processor, Here's What We Know So Far.

As per the latest reports, the new upcoming iPhone 15 series, especially the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max also touted as the ‘Ultra’, will be getting a lesser bump that the current models. This would enhance the sleekness of the entire phone’s design while also improving the handling of the device.

However, Apple has no plans to reduce the quality of the cameras, and various reports actually say that the upcoming iPhones will get camera improvements, particularly the top two models.

As per the reports, the iPhone 15 Ultra or Pro Max will be bump would be 14.1% smaller than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. Another leak reveals the CAD images from an iPhone case making company and that indicates a 9.6% sleeker camera bump on the upcoming device. The report also mentions that the rear flash’s diameter will also be tad smaller, while microphone’s diameter of the phone will be slashed a lot.

Meanwhile, the leaked information about the iPhone 15 Ultra coming with solid-state buttons instead of the mechanical buttons is still circulating without change, including the solid titanium frame. The solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Ultra are said to come with padding to work with the phone cases and are supposed to be break resistant and not prone to wear away. We do expect the solid-state buttons to actually make their way to the iPhone 15 series, as these have been consistently mentioned by the several leaksters.

