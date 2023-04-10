New Delhi, April 10 : Whether Elon Musk is fond of drama or criticism or both, we can’t really tell, but the one thing’s sure that he loves to get attention and create headlines.

The Twitter boss has been doing a lot of things which has sparked a storm of reactions time and again. From a series of inconsistencies with the way Tweeter functions, to changing Twitter’s Blue bird logo with a doge meme (a Shiba Inu logo). And now, Twitter became ‘Titter’, find out what’s going on. Twitter Slammed by Substack: Newsletter Platform Calls the Elon Musk Own Microblogging Platform ‘Very Frustrating’.

Twitter Becomes Titter, What's Going On?

As per Elon Musk’s new tweet, which has gone viral, the Twitter San Francisco office shows the that letter ‘W’ from the Twitter name is missing, which spells ‘Titter’ without the W in place. iPhone 15 Ultra Rear Design Leaked: Apple To Offer Smaller and Better Camera Bump.

People quickly reacted to this post and really think that dropping the W might be an option for Musk, as the microblogging site has become such a topic of discussion, which a lot think as laughable.

William LeGate, the CEO of a US company called Pillow Fight, pointed out first that Twitter's San Francisco office is missing the letter ‘w’ and posted "Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter", which went viral.

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter" pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023

As per Elon Musk’s tweet, it is a legal obligation to keep the W on the building. However, instead of restoring the alphabet, Musk simply got the letter painted over that too in the background colour of the sign, making it still invisible.

Elon Musk tweeted “Our landlord at SF HQ says we're legally required to keep the sign as Twitter and cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background colour. Problem solved.”

Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

Musk's Post Created Chain Reactions of Sarcasm and Criticism:

This website is run by a child pic.twitter.com/UYWm3pvOPe — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 5, 2023

People Doubts Musk's Maturity and Wonder At His Weird Sense Of Humour:

Oh my GOD pic.twitter.com/P6PQYlRrwl — Komrade Kommander (@KMNDR_) April 10, 2023

Keeping all the reactions aside, Elon Musk actually contemplated on changing the Twitter name and even conducted a poll on removing the 'w' from the name. Given his sense of humour, he offered only two options in the poll - 'Yes' and 'Of Course'. However, we think it is as temporary as the doge meme, and simply a result of Musk's sense of humour.

