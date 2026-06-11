Pova 8 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications

The POVA 8 5G has officially launched in India, positioning itself as a disruptive entry in the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Departing from conventional design trends, the device embraces a bold, cyberpunk-inspired aesthetic characterised by sharp geometric detailing and an interactive "Alive Matrix Display" on the rear panel. This feature allows the back of the device to pulse and react to notifications and music, effectively transforming the handset into an expressive piece of hardware.

The launch underscores a strategic shift towards prioritizing both industrial design and long-term durability. By incorporating high-performance cooling systems and robust protection standards, the POVA 8 5G aims to provide a dependable experience for power users who demand consistent performance during intensive multitasking. This release marks a concerted effort to move away from standard, minimalist smartphone templates in favour of a more distinct, identity-driven visual language. Vivo Y05e Spotted on Multiple Certification Website, Launch Expected Sooner; Check Expected Specifications.

POVA 8 5G Specifications and Features

The POVA 8 5G is built around a 17.17 cm (6.76-inch) FHD+ IPS display with a fluid 144Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, and a high 1500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. At its core lies the MediaTek D7100 processor, supported by 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM (inclusive of memory fusion) and internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2. The camera system is anchored by a 50MP LYTIA 600 main sensor, accompanied by an AI-enhanced 13MP selfie camera that supports various video modes.

Connectivity is a primary highlight, with the device offering support for 20 5G bands and utilising dedicated G1 and SE1 signal chipsets for enhanced network stability in challenging environments. The smartphone is powered by a massive 8,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging. Additionally, it features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H durability certification, and a 14,689 mm² ultra-large cooling area. It runs on HiOS 16, based on Android 16, and comes in three colours: 16 Bit White, Plasma Orange, and Terminal Green. OnePlus 15 Adds AirDrop Interoperability via Quick Share.

POVA 8 5G Price in India

While official retail pricing was finalised during today’s launch, the POVA 8 5G is positioned competitively within the mid-range segment. Market expectations placed the device in the 20,000 INR to 25,000 INR bracket, and it will be available for purchase through Flipkart. Interested buyers are encouraged to check official listings for specific bundle offers and bank discounts that may further influence the final acquisition cost.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).