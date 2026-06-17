Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), a little-known but critical part of the internet's infrastructure, has moved into the spotlight after Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov accused Reliance of allegedly disrupting access to the messaging platform outside India. Reliance Jio has strongly denied the allegations, saying it was not involved in any BGP route misconfiguration and continues to operate its network according to global internet routing standards.

The controversy emerged amid a temporary restriction imposed on Telegram in India following concerns over the circulation of alleged NEET examination paper leaks. Durov claimed that users outside India were also experiencing access issues due to what he described as "BGP hijacking," an allegation that Reliance Jio has categorically rejected. What Is BGP Hijacking? Pavel Durov Accuses Reliance of Using This Routing Exploit Against Telegram.

Reliance Jio Denies Pavel Durov’s Telegram Disruption Charges

Recent posts on X have led to speculation regarding Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (AS55836) and a BGP route misconfiguration. We categorically clarify that Jio has not been involved in any such incident. Jio continues to operate its network in accordance with global Internet… — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 17, 2026

What Is BGP?

Border Gateway Protocol, commonly known as BGP, is often described as the internet's routing system. Every time a user opens a website, sends a message, or accesses an online service, BGP helps determine the path that internet traffic takes across thousands of interconnected networks worldwide.

The protocol allows internet service providers and network operators to exchange routing information and direct data through the most efficient available route. Because the internet is made up of numerous independent networks, BGP plays a crucial role in ensuring users can reliably reach websites and online services across the globe. ‘It Is Now Illegal To Consume Water’: Telegram Takes Fresh Dig at Indian Government Over NEET-Linked Ban.

What Is BGP Hijacking?

A BGP hijack occurs when a network incorrectly or falsely advertises itself as the preferred route for internet traffic. When this happens, data intended for one destination may be redirected through another network, potentially causing service disruptions, slower connectivity, or loss of access to certain websites and applications.

Cybersecurity experts consider BGP hijacking a serious issue because it can affect internet traffic across multiple countries if not detected and corrected quickly.

What Did Pavel Durov Allege?

The debate began after Durov posted allegations on X, claiming that Telegram users outside India, including in the UAE, were facing access problems.

"Indian telecom Reliance is sabotaging access to Telegram for millions of users OUTSIDE India (including the UAE) via a rogue method called BGP hijacking. The sabotage seems intentional, as Reliance has ignored multiple reports," Durov said.

He further alleged: "This may be part of a competitive war, as Reliance is partially owned by Meta — the company behind WhatsApp… Such abuse of global Internet routing is alarming. I wouldn’t be surprised if Reliance/WhatsApp were also behind the recent lobbying effort to ban Telegram in India."

The claims quickly drew attention because BGP-related incidents can have international implications beyond a single country's internet infrastructure.

Reliance Jio Rejects Allegations

Reliance Jio responded on Wednesday, June 17, by issuing a clarification dismissing the claims. “Recent posts on X have led to speculation regarding Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (AS55836) and a BGP route misconfiguration. We categorically clarify that Jio has not been involved in any such incident. Jio continues to operate its network in accordance with global Internet routing best practices and the highest standards of reliability, security, and transparency,” the company said.

Industry sources have also pointed out that the network referenced by Durov may not belong to Reliance Jio and could instead be associated with Reliance Communications, based on publicly available internet routing databases.

Why Was Telegram Temporarily Blocked in India?

The dispute comes shortly after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ordered a temporary block on Telegram in India until June 22.

The decision followed a recommendation from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which raised concerns that Telegram channels were being used to circulate claims of leaked NEET-UG examination papers and collect money from students and parents seeking purported access to question papers.

Authorities also directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30, citing concerns that it could be used to spread misinformation related to the examination.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Reliance Jio). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).