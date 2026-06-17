‘It Is Now Illegal To Consume Water’: Telegram Takes Fresh Dig at Indian Government Over NEET-Linked Ban

Messaging platform Telegram has once again drawn attention on social media after posting a satirical message on X that appeared to criticise government restrictions on digital platforms. The post compared banning online services over misuse by some users to outlawing water because people drown and banning food because it poses a choking risk.

The viral post comes days after Indian authorities imposed temporary restrictions on Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. The measures were introduced as part of efforts to curb fake paper leak claims and exam-related misinformation before the June 21 retest.

Telegram's Viral Post on X

In a post shared on X, Telegram wrote: "Over 300,000 people die of drowning each year. In order to protect society, it is now illegal to consume or possess water. Your government is also considering banning solid food, as it presents a needless choking hazard. You are not an adult. You are a baby. Eat the baby food."

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users interpreting it as a criticism of government efforts to restrict access to platforms because of misuse by a section of users.

Context: NEET-UG 2026 Restrictions

Telegram has adopted an unusually direct tone on X since authorities announced temporary restrictions on the messaging platform ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.

The restriction was introduced to prevent the spread of fake paper leak claims and exam-related fraud in the run-up to the June 21 examination.

Authorities also directed Telegram to temporarily disable its message-editing feature in India as part of the measures aimed at limiting the circulation and modification of misleading content.

Telegram's Earlier Criticism of the Ban

The latest post is not the first time Telegram has publicly responded to government action.

Following the temporary restriction, the platform took several indirect digs at the move through posts on X, arguing that banning or restricting a service because some users misuse it does not address the root cause of the problem.

The company's latest "water ban" analogy appears to continue that line of criticism, though Telegram did not directly mention India or any specific government in the post.

Debate Over Platform Regulation

The episode has reignited discussion around the balance between platform regulation and digital freedoms.

Governments across the world have increasingly sought tighter controls on messaging and social media platforms to combat misinformation, fraud and illegal activities.

Technology companies, meanwhile, have often argued that enforcement should target bad actors rather than restricting services used by millions of legitimate users.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).