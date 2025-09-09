New Delhi, September 9: Apple Calendar spam is said to be once again troubling iPhone users, with strange invites suddenly popping up in their calendars. These unwanted alerts often look urgent and push people to click links that may not be safe. So, what is the Apple calendar scam?

As per a report of 9to5Mac, Apple Calendar spam is making a comeback, this time mainly through cryptocurrency-related scams. Apple first attempted to address the issue in 2016, but that method is considered insufficient to provide the most convenient solutions. In fact, the fix demonstrated in Apple’s video tutorial only applies when a person has unknowingly subscribed to a suspicious calendar. What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

Apple Support Shows How to Remove Calendar Spam on Your iPhone

What is Apple Calendar Scam?

As per reports, spammers are sending calendar invites with links, many of which are tied to cryptocurrency scams. These invites can be troublesome because they can bypass email filters, and even declining them can alert the sender that your Apple account is active, often leading to more spam. 9to5Mac noted that they have received a large number of such invites in recent days.

How To Delete Spam Calendars and Events on iPhone

Apple has outlined a few ways to remove spam calendars and events from an iPhone. In 2021, Apple Support’s official YouTube channel demonstrated how to remove calendar spam on your iPhone. If your iPhone is showing unwanted calendar events, you may have unknowingly subscribed to a spam calendar. To remove it, open the Calendar app, tap on one of the spam events, and select Unsubscribe from this Calendar. Then confirm by tapping Unsubscribe. Once done, you will be unsubscribed, and all events from that spam calendar will be removed from your device. Google Sign-In Alert Scam Explained: How This New Online Fraud Works and How To Keep Your Gmail Account Safe.

To remove Calendar spam on an iPhone running earlier versions of iOS 14.6, start by opening the Calendar app. At the bottom of the screen, tap on Calendars and look for any calendar that you do not recognise. Tap the More Info button next to the unfamiliar Calendar and scroll down to select Delete Calendar. If the spam persists, you can also remove the calendar subscription through the Settings app. Open Settings and go to Calendar, then Accounts. For users running iOS 13, go to Passwords and Accounts, then select Accounts. Next, tap on Subscribed Calendars, find any calendar you do not recognise, select it, and then delete the account to remove all events from that spam calendar. As per reports, it does not prevent spammers from sending general event invitations.

