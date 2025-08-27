New Delhi, August 27: People have reportedly fallen victim to phishing scams through emails that look like official Google alerts. Users have reportedly shared receiving messages like “Suspicious Sign-in” alert or “Delivery Status Notification (Failure).” These emails trick users into clicking links or downloading attachments, which can install malware on their devices. Gmail remains a frequent target for cyberattacks with around 2.5 billion users globally. As per reports, 36% of Gmail users routinely change their passwords, leaving many accounts vulnerable to hackers.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 26, PTI said, "The email looks 100% real, using Google logos, formatting, and urgent language like "Security risk detected."" The phishing emails are designed to create urgency to make users act quickly without thinking. They often include a link or button labeled "Check Activity" or "Secure Your Account." Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date Confirmed in Next Big Global Event on September 9; Know What To Expect From iPhone 17 Series.

‘Suspicious Sign-In’ Alert From Google

How Fake Alerts Work

Fake Alerts

Why Your Account Might Be a Target?

How To Keep Your Google Account Safe

Enable Passkeys

As per reports, "The link leads to a fake login page, and when you enter your password, the hackers steal it instantly." Apart from security alerts, scammers also use other tactics to lure users to fake login pages. They reportedly send fraud notifications, claiming you have a “New Voicemail” or other notice that encourages users to click without thinking.

How To Stay Safe from 'Suspicious Sign-in' Alert from Google

To protect your Gmail account, start by updating your Gmail password if you haven’t done this year. Make sure your new password is strong and unique, combining letters, numbers, and symbols, and avoid reusing passwords from other accounts. Consider using a dedicated password manager instead of a browser-based one, as it can generate and securely store complex, unique passwords. What Is Nano Banana? Key Features and How To Use New AI Image Editing Tool in Google Gemini.

As per reports, Google also recommends enabling passkeys, which replace your password with a secure digital key on your device for strong protection against phishing. Be cautious, if a site asks for password on a device with an active passkey, it is likely a scam. Strengthen your account security by upgrading two-factor authentication from SMS codes to an Authenticator App, such as Google Authenticator, for more reliable protection.

