Delhi, December 9: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app, has introduced a new feature, dubbed Avatar, allowing users to create animated avatars of yourself. On WhatsApp, people can now use their personalised avatars as profile photos or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.

It is important to note that this feature is not new and was already available on Facebook and Instagram. To get the feature, update your WhatsApp app from Apple's App store or Google Play Store. WhatsApp 3D Avatar Launch: Mark Zuckerberg Announces Roll Out of Digital Avatars, Users Can Make Personalised Avatars for Profile Pic and Sticker

How to Create WhatsApp Avatar:

Open WhatsApp on Your Phone Open a chat and in the Message box, tap on stickers. In iOS, the sticker option is within a chat box–the box where you type the message. On Android, the sticker option is in the emoji tab- next to the GIF. Just tap on Avatars and you will have to create one. A new page will open up, asking you to get started with creating an avatar on WhatsApp. Tap on ‘Get Started’. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Starts Working on 21 New Emojis for Future Update of Application

How to Send WhatsApp Avatar:

Click on “Avatar” and then click “Browse stickers”. Scroll and find the Avatar you want to send in the chat. Select a sticker and select a chat you want to send it to. You can also save your favourite Avatar stickers for quick access.

How to Set Avatar As WhatsApp Profile Photo:

Click on “Avatar” in the settings and click on “Create profile photo”. In the edit section, tap on Use Avatar and then select the Avatar face you want to keep as your profile photo. Your profile photo will be updated

Meta has said that it will continue to update style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.

