Meta-owned WhatsApp has started beta testing of its upcoming feature called 'In-app Support' for Android and iOS platforms. This information has been shared by WABetaInfo on its official website. The In-app Support will allow users to contact and receive support via a WhatsApp chat. In March 2021, a similar feature was introduced for some beta testers but was discontinued later. Now, beta testers are again able to see the option of getting support via in-app chat. WhatsApp Payments Announces Cashback of Rs 51, Here’s How You Can Avail.

According to WABetaInfo, every time a beta tester contacts WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us, the instant messaging platform will respond with a message "We will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat". It is worth noting that WhatsApp will send a message via its verified account which carries a green verified checkmark. The tipster has also shared a screenshot of the same on its official website.

WABetaInfo also reveals that When you contact WhatsApp, some information is shared in order to understand what's wrong with your WhatsApp account. This information includes your phone number, network information (if you are connected to WhatsApp by using LTE, 3G, 5G, Wi-Fi) and your OS version.

