Facebook-owned WhatsApp has announced a cashback offer of Rs 51 to promote its newly launched UPI-based payment system in India. A couple of weeks back, there were rumours that WhatsApp was working on offering cashback for Indian users. The payments feature has been around for a while now and is said to face tough competition from PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm and more. As such, the company has rolled out the Rs 51 cashback offer. How To Log In To Your WhatsApp on PC/Laptop.

The popular instant messaging app is offering a cashback of Rs 51 on every transaction made on the latest WhatsApp version. But each user can claim this reward a maximum of five times. The company has reportedly confirmed this as a promotional offer and users can get a total cashback of Rs 255. There is no minimum payment amount that a user can send. That means a user can even send Re 1 to his friends and family and receive Rs 51 in return. So if a user sends Re 1 five times, he/she can avail Rs 255 by just sending Rs 5.

WhatsApp has also specified the eligibility criteria to avail this offer. First of all, a WhatsApp user must have installed the latest version of WhatsApp, should have used it for at least 30 days and must have registered for the Payments feature by linking their bank account. Lastly, the user who would be receiving the money should have also been registered with WhatsApp Pay. It is worth noting that WhatsApp Business accounts are not eligible for this offer.

Here's how to avail this offer:-

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone and open the chat box of a person to whom you want to send the money.

2. Click on the text box and tap on the 'Rupee' icon located alongside the attachment icon.

3. Add your bank details if you haven't and enter the desired amount that you want to send.

4. Hit enter and enter your UPI pin to complete the payment.

5. You will receive a confirmation message once the transaction is complete.

