WhatsApp Web Update: Group Voice and Video Calling Feature Now Available for Beta Testers; Supports up to 32 Participants

WhatsApp has commenced the rollout of group voice and video calling support for its web-based platform, enabling selected beta testers to initiate multi-person calls directly from their browsers. This update marks a significant expansion of the web interface, which previously only supported one-to-one calling, and brings the browser experience closer to the feature set available on mobile and desktop applications.

WhatsApp Web Group Calling Features

Eligible users will now see a dedicated call button at the top of group chat windows. Upon selecting this, users can choose between voice or video formats and manually select specific participants rather than including all members of a group. WhatsApp To Soon Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number, Know Details.

Participant Capacity: The feature supports up to 32 participants for both voice and video calls, ensuring consistency with existing mobile and desktop versions.

Security Protocols: All group calls conducted via the web version remain protected by end-to-end encryption based on the Signal protocol, ensuring privacy for all participants.

Call Links: Users can generate unique invitation links for group calls, which include waiting room controls and automatically expire after 30 days of inactivity.

Screen Sharing: Participants can present documents or slides during video sessions, though this functionality is not available for voice-only calls.

WhatsApp Platform Accessibility and Availability

This update is particularly advantageous for users who rely on browsers for their communication needs. It serves as a vital development for Linux users, who currently lack a dedicated WhatsApp desktop application. YouTube New Feature Update: Google-Owned Platform Testing New Feature To Let Users Chat and Share Videos Within App.

The feature is currently restricted to a limited number of users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web beta programme. While WhatsApp has not yet provided a definitive timeline for a broader release, the company expects to expand access to more users over the coming weeks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).