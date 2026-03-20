Bengaluru, March 20: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is set to roll out a major update that could redefine how users connect on the platform. According to a report by The Economic Times, the messaging giant is planning to introduce a username-based communication system globally by mid-2026, with June emerging as a likely launch timeline.

The upcoming feature will allow users to send messages and make voice or video calls without sharing their phone numbers. Instead, individuals can connect using unique usernames, marking a significant shift from WhatsApp’s traditional phone number-based identity system. This move aligns WhatsApp with platforms like Telegram and Signal, which already offer similar functionality. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Modern Rounded Chat Bubbles, Frameless Multimedia Design.

The username feature is expected to be optional, giving users the flexibility to either continue using their mobile numbers or switch to usernames for added privacy. This is particularly beneficial for users who prefer not to share personal contact details while interacting online. However, if someone already has your phone number, they may still be able to find and contact you as usual.

Usernames will likely be unique and subject to availability, similar to other social platforms under Meta, including Instagram and Facebook. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New ‘Settings Tab’ and ‘Choose App Theme, Icon and Color’ Features.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a “Guest Chats” feature, as per WABetaInfo. This would allow users to join conversations via secure browser links without needing a WhatsApp account. While guest access may be limited mainly to text messaging, end-to-end encryption is expected to remain intact.

With these updates, WhatsApp aims to enhance user privacy, expand accessibility, and stay competitive in the evolving messaging landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).