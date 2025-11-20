Mumbai, November 20: YouTube is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to send messages and share videos with each other directly within the app. The upcoming feature from the Google-owned streaming giant could change how people interact with the platform. Currently, YouTube only allows users to share videos via third-party apps pre-installed on their devices. With this new feature, users will be able to chat within YouTube and discuss a variety of topics.

Users will be able to start a conversation by first sending an invitation. The recipient can either accept or reject it, and if accepted, both users can begin chatting. The platform will also allow users to block others and report conversations that violate YouTube’s existing Community Guidelines. Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tech Giant Announces 45 Finalists Showcasing the Year’s Best Apps, Games, Innovations and Cultural Impact Across 12 Categories.

As per a report by Business Standard, YouTube has begun testing this new feature in select markets, including Ireland and Poland. Once testing is complete, it will expand the rollout to more users and eventually all end-users. The report noted that the trial resembles YouTube’s older messaging system, which was discontinued so the platform could focus on public interactions through comments, posts, and stories. Grok 4.20 Launch Update: Elon Musk Says New Grok AI Version Will Be Ready by Christmas and Offer Major Improvements.

In addition to the upcoming messaging feature, YouTube recently introduced an “Ask” button powered by Google’s Gemini, enabling viewers to interact directly with the videos they watch. Using the “Ask” feature, users can get video summaries, explanations of key topics, and answers to questions, as well as short quizzes in a chat-style interface. It is available on both Android and iOS.

