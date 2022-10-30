TV brands, offline retailers and e-commerce platforms provide hefty discounts and exclusive offers on electronic appliances during the festive season. If you are contemplating buying a new TV at a cost-effective price, Sony 32-inch TVs should be your go-to option. Sony is the market leader when it comes to LED TVs. While the brand offers 32-inch TVs at a slightly higher price than other companies, it does not cut corners and prioritises quality. Thus, Sony 32 inch TV models are undoubtedly the best TVs in their segment. Moreover, Sony is among the few brands offering 32-inch TVs with Full HD resolution!

Sony TVs come with incredible features to provide a power-packed performance. Furthermore, you can buy non-smart Sony 32-inch TVs or opt for smart TVs with the same display size. These models come with thin profiles and narrow bezels, elevating the aesthetics of the room. The X-Reality PRO processing engine eliminates noise while enhancing the texture, edges and contrast levels. The Motionflow XR in Sony TVs renders fast-action sequences fluid and immersive, removing blurs or gaps. Additionally, Sony 32-inch smart TVs come with attributes like screen mirroring and easy access to OTT platforms, thereby offering greater convenience.

With the festive season upon us, here are a few excellent 32-inch Sony TVs you can consider buying, as these provide the best bang for your buck.

Sony Bravia 32-inch HD-Ready Smart LED Google TV (KD-32W820K)

This Sony TV (32-inch) model boasts a refresh rate of 60Hz, which assures you of fluid and lag-free visuals. Furthermore, the 178-degree wide viewing angles allow you to enjoy immersive content, no matter where you are seated in the room. This Sony smart TV comes with a host of smart features, such as Voice Search, Google TV and Chromecast, offering greater convenience. Furthermore, it also employs X-Reality PRO to provide visuals with exceptional clarity and detail. On the other hand, this model can handle various HDR formats, including HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma to offer an engaging entertainment experience. The TV’s 20W Open Baffle Speakers and Dolby Audio support ensure impressive sound clarity, regardless of the content you are watching.

Sony Bravia 32-inch Full HD LED Smart TV (KLV-32W562D)

This Sony TV model is among the very few 32-inch Full HD TVs on the market. This TV comes equipped with Clear Phase technology and a 2.1-channel speaker system to deliver surround sound. As Clear Phase technology perfectly balances the highs, mids, and lows of the output sound, you can enjoy balanced and immersive audio. Moreover, because of the TV’s high refresh rate and Full HD resolution, the images are fluid, crystal-clear and engaging, resulting in an enhanced viewing experience. With additional features such as Motionflow XR, X-Reality PRO and built-in subwoofers, you can enjoy your favourite content without any judders or indiscernible audio while watching this TV.

Sony Bravia 32-inch HD-Ready Smart LED TV (32W6100)

This HD-Ready Sony TV from the W61 Series provides exceptionally clear pictures and sound, owing to Motionflow XR, Clear Audio+ and Clear Phase features. Furthermore, HDR support and X-Reality PRO ensure that the visuals you see on the TV are immersive, providing a cinematic experience. The HDR Gaming feature allows you to enjoy high-quality gaming on the TV with optimised graphics. To this end, the TV comes with 2 HDMI ports, so you can seamlessly connect gaming consoles and Blu-ray devices to the unit.

Sony Bravia 32-inch HD-Ready Smart LED TV (KD-32W830K)

One of the latest 32-inch TVs from Sony is this LED TV, which comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for added convenience. OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video come pre-installed, so that you can start watching your favourite content on the smart TV immediately. With Alexa built-in, you can operate the TV using voice commands. Furthermore, the Sony TV (32-inch) model comes with LIVE Colour feature, which offers bright visuals with vivid colours. Additionally, the Motionflow XR200 adds more frames between the original ones, by comparing key visual factors on successive frames. This eliminates any motion blur or judders, thus offering fluid content.

You can buy any of these Sony TVs this festive season to enjoy quality family time.