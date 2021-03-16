The acceptance and demand of Western brands in the Asian continent have skyrocketed in the past three decades due to its unique ability to accommodate distinctive and vast variations in natural resources, business environments, and cultures. This rise is happening simultaneously with a sizable growth in technology penetration. WPIC is one such E-commerce accelerator company that has played a pivotal role in this supposed growth since its inception.

WPIC was founded in 2004 by Jacob and Joseph, as a one-stop-shop for launching brands in China and Japan. The company was originally focused on helping brands with SEO in China but has evolved as technology has advanced and the market in China has changed. As e-commerce in China began to explode, WPIC has built out its solution set to enable brands to access the market.

The journey of establishing this successful conglomerate started in 2000 when the founder - Jacob Cooke moved to China for his education. After attaining his degree, Jacob went on to set up his own business; a virtual hotel whereby homeowners could rent out extra bedrooms for the Beijing Olympics — which proved popular with the athletes’ family members. During this very first entrepreneurial venture, Jacob successfully sold out all 1700 rooms. This company was first acquired by China Youth Travel Service (CYTS) and subsequently by AirBnB. This venture set a solid foundation, which would later turn out to be a hands-on experience for him in establishing the WPIC empire.

WPIC specializes in offering e-commerce, marketing, legal, financial, and logistical solutions. WPIC has operations in both Asia and North America, which simplifies engagement for the Western brands that are interested in accessing China and Japan with its vast array of approaches. It has, in a way, created a huge network by expanding the physical presence, owning over 65,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility in Nanjing, six Livestream studios that are capable of capturing over 100 hours of footage per day, and more. Where Joseph continues to reside in Vancouver, and Jacob is handling the business in Beijing.

Over the years, WPIC has helped numerous global companies seeking to capitalize on the growth in Asia's emerging markets. It has launched over 500 brands of all shapes and sizes. To be able to manage such successful implementation of brands, it is quite clear that WPIC has a strong foothold in the APAC region. Not only that, but it also has unmatched insights into China’s e-commerce market that allows them to construct their personalized initiation plans for their clients accordingly. Acquiring this position in the global market for WPIC was only possible with the help and guidance of the CEO Jacob and Joseph who have spearheaded the substantial progress of the highly accomplished team comprising over 250 people across China and Japan and also the rest of the team that is spread across North America.

In today’s date, WPIC imbibes end-to-end capabilities made for taking the Western brands to take charge in the Asia-Pacific regions. The company facilitates its own data tool to provide clients with everything they need to know about the Chinese market. Hosted in China, WPIC’s custom-built tool, Discripto™ can forecast a brand’s market opportunity with a guaranteed 99.9 percent data accuracy rate.

WPIC, a leading provider of e-commerce, IT infrastructure, and data solutions for western brands in China and Japan, is all set to expand and grow its operations, teams, and services in the upcoming years. No matter what the future beholds, with the present scenario, it is evident that WPIC will not only succeed in its motive but also lead the charge globally.