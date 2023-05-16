Delhi, May 16: As artificial intelligence (AI) is creating more and more photorealistic images, it is getting harder to distinguish between real and fake images. This has created widespread panic as many fear the spread of misinformation.

Recently, an image of Pope Francis wearing a puffer jacket went viral. The AI-generated image was taken as real by many viewers. Similar pictures have gone viral in different contexts. Now, Google is bringing new features to fight misinformation created by AI-generated images. Amazon’s AI-Powered Delivery: Amazon Focuses on Using Artificial Intelligence To Speed Up Its Delivery Services.

The search engine giant is adding a new feature to Google Search called 'About this image'. This will help users understand the content and context of the image. Google will offer additional context, like where they first appeared and where else they've shown up online. This will help users locate the original source and any debunking information about it.

Additionally, Google will label every AI-generated image created by its tools. Creators can add similar tags too. This will ensure that all AI content that appears in Google search results is flagged and possibly avoid misinformation.

In a new blog post, Google claimed that 62 per cent of users come across misinformation on a daily/weekly basis. Now, images searched on Google will offer a date (when Google first indexed the image and similar images), the possible first appearance of the image, and where the image has appeared (social media sites, news, etc). Google Settles Yet Another Lawsuit, Agrees To Pay USD 8 Million for 'Deceptive' Pixel 4 Ads.

The new feature will be available by clicking the three dots on the top of the image. Additionally, users will be able to upload a screenshot or image via Google Lens. You can also swipe up in the Google App when come across an image you want to learn more about. On Chrome, the new feature will become accessible via a right-click or long-press.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).