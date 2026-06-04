xAI Deepens Partnership with Cloudflare, Grok Models Now Fully Integrated into Cloudflare AI Gateway for Developers

Elon Musk has officially confirmed a significant expansion of xAI's partnership with Cloudflare, enabling full integration of xAI's Grok models, including Grok 4.3 and Grok Build 0.1, onto Cloudflare's AI Gateway for developers. This move streamlines access to Grok's advanced AI capabilities, offering unified management and billing through Cloudflare's global infrastructure.

In a major boost for AI developers, Elon Musk today, June 4, 2026, officially confirmed that his artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is deepening its collaboration with Cloudflare, with the full suite of Grok models now actively running on Cloudflare's global infrastructure. This announcement signals a strategic integration beyond a mere listing, aiming to provide developers with enhanced performance, reliability, and simplified access to xAI's advanced generative AI offerings. SpaceX IPO Launch Set for Nasdaq Debut on June 12; Elon Musk's Company Targeting USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

The partnership, which was initially formalized in August 2025, sees its expanded API catalog for mid-2026 delivered through Cloudflare's AI Gateway. This platform is designed to serve as a unified control plane for AI API traffic, enabling consolidated logging, caching, rate limiting, spend controls, and billing across various AI providers.

## Grok Models Now Accessible via Cloudflare AI Gateway

Developers can now access a comprehensive range of Grok models directly through Cloudflare's AI Gateway, eliminating the need for separate integration layers or distinct billing relationships. The integration includes Grok's powerful large language models (LLMs), along with image, video, and audio generation capabilities.

Key Grok AI models Available Include:

Grok 4.3: This text and image input model boasts a 1 million token context window and is priced at $1.25 per million input tokens and $2.50 per million output tokens, with cached input at $0.20 per million. It stands out as the most cost-effective 1M-context model within the AI Gateway.

This text and image input model boasts a 1 million token context window and is priced at $1.25 per million input tokens and $2.50 per million output tokens, with cached input at $0.20 per million. It stands out as the most cost-effective 1M-context model within the AI Gateway. Grok Build 0.1: xAI's dedicated software engineering model, released on May 20, 2026, and available in public API beta since May 28, features a 256K-token context window. It offers always-on reasoning, tool calling, and structured outputs, processing over 100 tokens per second. Pricing is set at $1.00 per million input tokens, $0.20 per million cached, and $2.00 per million output tokens.

xAI's dedicated software engineering model, released on May 20, 2026, and available in public API beta since May 28, features a 256K-token context window. It offers always-on reasoning, tool calling, and structured outputs, processing over 100 tokens per second. Pricing is set at $1.00 per million input tokens, $0.20 per million cached, and $2.00 per million output tokens. Other models: Grok Imagine (for image generation/editing), Grok Aurora (video), and Grok Voice (speech-to-speech) are also part of the expanded catalog.

While developers still require an active xAI API token for authentication, the billing for usage through the AI Gateway will be consolidated onto a single Cloudflare invoice, significantly simplifying administrative overhead.

Strategic Importance and Future Outlook

Elon Musk's direct confirmation of this deeper integration underscores its strategic importance, signaling a robust alignment between xAI's cutting-edge AI development and Cloudflare's extensive global network infrastructure. This partnership positions Cloudflare as a crucial "substrate" for deploying and managing AI agents at scale, aligning with the company's vision to become the foundational layer for the agentic web.

Cloudflare's AI Gateway offers a single point of control for managing costs and API keys, routing between different models and providers, and securing AI traffic, extending the same levels of control seen in traditional internet traffic management to the burgeoning field of AI. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-powered applications by providing developers with a more efficient, secure, and unified platform.

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