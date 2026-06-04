SpaceX IPO Launch Set for Nasdaq Debut on June 12; Elon Musk's Company Targeting USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, is preparing for one of the most significant initial public offerings (IPO) in financial history. The company aims to raise approximately USD 75 billion by offering 555.6 million shares priced at USD 135 each. If the listing proceeds as planned, SpaceX is projected to achieve a market valuation of nearly USD 1.77 trillion, potentially positioning it as the seventh-largest company globally. Trading on the Nasdaq is expected to commence on June 12.

Structure of the Historic SpaceX IPO

The decision to set a fixed share price ahead of the official investor roadshow is considered highly unusual, as companies typically establish a price range that is adjusted based on market demand. Analysts suggest this move reflects Elon Musk’s significant influence and confidence in strong investor appetite for the aerospace firm. FAA Grounds Blue Origin's New Glenn After Orbital Setback.

Despite the public listing, Musk is expected to maintain firm control over the company. Through a dual-class share system where specific shares carry 10 votes each, Musk will retain over 82% of the voting rights. This structure ensures he continues to lead the company’s long-term decision-making, including his objectives for Mars colonisation and multiplanetary exploration.

SpaceX Financial Performance and Market Outlook

While SpaceX boasts assets valued at approximately USD 102 billion, it currently operates at a loss. The company reported a net loss of USD 4.9 billion on USD 18.7 billion in revenue for 2025, followed by a USD 4.3 billion loss in the first quarter of this year on USD 4.7 billion in sales. The company also carries a debt load of roughly USD 60.5 billion.

Experts, including Professor Jay R Ritter, note that SpaceX’s valuation is driven primarily by future growth potential rather than immediate profitability. Investors appear to be drawing comparisons to Tesla’s early years, betting that SpaceX will eventually transition to profitability as it expands its footprint across satellite internet, rocket launches, and AI infrastructure.

SpaceX IPO Risks and Future Ambitions

The high valuation has prompted some caution among market observers, with analysts at Mergermarket noting that the company’s price-to-sales ratio exceeds that of many established "Magnificent 7" tech giants. There is also the inherent risk associated with IPOs, as nearly half of companies that go public experience a decline in value following their initial listing. Blue Origin Successfully Completes 2nd New Glenn Mission, Deploys NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars Spacecraft in Designated Loiter Orbit; Elon Musk Congratulates Jeff Bezos.

Looking ahead, SpaceX is exploring advanced projects including the development of lunar and space-based data centres to support AI infrastructure. This IPO is viewed as a definitive test of investor faith in Musk’s long-term vision for space technology, even as the firm navigates the challenges of sustaining its massive capital-intensive operations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).