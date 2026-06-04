Xiaomi 18 Pro Launch in September 2026 With Larger AI-Powered Rear Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6; Check Expected Details

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Xiaomi 18 series, including the advanced Xiaomi 18 Pro, in September 2026. The Pro model is expected to feature a groundbreaking AI-powered rear display almost twice the size of its predecessor, alongside Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and a powerful dual 200MP camera setup.

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 18 Pro is poised to redefine the flagship smartphone experience later this year, with numerous leaks pointing towards a significant evolution in design and performance. Scheduled for a rumoured September 2026 debut, the Xiaomi 18 Pro, alongside its siblings the Xiaomi 18 and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, is expected to bring a host of cutting-edge features, most notably a dramatically enhanced secondary rear screen with advanced AI capabilities. Xiaomi 18 Leak: Key Display and Battery Upgrades Revealed Ahead of Launch.

Central to the Xiaomi 18 Pro's allure is its innovative secondary rear display, tipped to be almost twice the size of the one found on the current Xiaomi 17 Pro. This isn't just a larger screen; it's rumoured to be an "AI-powered smart window" designed for context-aware interactions, real-time live translation, and even advanced teleprompter tools, catering especially to content creators. Furthermore, tipsters suggest this rear panel will boast high brightness, high pixel density (PPI), large rounded corners, and integrated privacy protection, ensuring an elevated user experience.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Cameras, Powerhouse Performance

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to be a performance beast. It is widely tipped to debut Qualcomm's inaugural 2nm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. This next-generation processor promises substantial leaps in data processing speed and energy efficiency, vital for powering the device's advanced features and AI functionalities.

Photography enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with the Xiaomi 18 Pro models rumoured to feature an impressive dual 200-megapixel camera system. This setup is expected to include 200MP sensors for both the primary and 3x telephoto lenses, a significant upgrade from the triple 50MP array on its predecessor. The long-standing strategic partnership with German optics manufacturer Leica is also set to continue, ensuring top-tier image quality. Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Series To Debut in September 2026 With Next-Gen Snapdragon and Dimensity Chipsets.

Xiaomi 18 Series Enhanced Battery, AI Integration, and Design

Battery life is also receiving a substantial boost. The Xiaomi 18 series, including the Pro variants, is expected to incorporate a new generation of high-density silicon-carbon batteries, with capacities starting in the 7,000mAh range. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, for instance, is rumoured to pack an 8,500mAh-plus battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Beyond raw power, the Xiaomi 18 Pro is tipped to feature a dedicated AI button on its side. This customisable button will reportedly be integrated with "Miclaw," Xiaomi's advanced on-device AI agent, allowing users to trigger AI queries, connect with Xiaomi's SU7 EV, or activate smart home routines with ease. Security will likely continue to be handled by an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, a technology already present in its predecessor. Design-wise, a dark red colour option is reportedly in testing, hinting at a new aesthetic for the lineup.

Xiaomi 18 Series Price in China (Expected)

The Xiaomi 18 series is expected to launch in China in September 2026, with international availability potentially following later in 2026 or into 2027. While specific India pricing and variant details are yet to be announced, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be priced around $899 in the United States. Potential buyers should stay tuned for official announcements closer to the rumoured launch date for concrete information on local pricing and availability.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).