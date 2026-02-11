Mumbai, February 11: Xiaomi and Vivo are reportedly preparing to lead the next generation of smartphone hardware with a scheduled launch window in September 2026. According to recent industry leaks, these flagship series will be among the first to debut with the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipsets.

The move signals a continuation of the rapid release cycles seen in 2025, where both brands raced to be the first to market with the latest silicon. This year, the focus is expected to shift toward a triple-model strategy, with both manufacturers likely to offer a standard, Pro, and a new "Pro Max" edition as part of their initial rollout to cater to various premium segments. Oppo Find X10 Series Rumoured to Feature Massive 8,500mAh Battery with 100W Fast Charging Support: Report.

Xiaomi 18 Series Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 18 lineup is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 17 series, likely comprising the Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max. These devices are tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, though reports suggest that the "Pro" version of the chipset—developed on an expensive 2nm process—might be reserved for an Ultra model arriving later in the year.

By utilizing the standard Gen 6 chip, Xiaomi aims to manage the extremely high production costs associated with 2nm technology. Despite these cost constraints, users can expect significant improvements in AI processing and energy efficiency, alongside high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays and advanced cooling systems to support the new hardware's power.

Vivo X500 Series Price in India and Market Outlook

While Vivo has not officially confirmed the naming, rumors suggest the brand will skip the "X400" moniker due to regional cultural preferences, moving directly to the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max. This series is anticipated to be the global debut platform for the MediaTek Dimensity 9600, a chipset known for its strong multi-core performance and integration with Vivo’s proprietary imaging chips. OPPO K14x 5G Sale Date, Price in India.

In terms of pricing, the high cost of the new chipsets is expected to push the Xiaomi 18 and Vivo X500 series further into the premium bracket. In India, the base models are likely to start around INR 65,000, while the Pro Max variants could easily exceed the INR 95,000 mark. Official confirmation regarding the specific launch dates and regional availability is expected as the September window approaches.

