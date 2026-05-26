Chirag Patel, UK-Based Neurosurgeon, Suspended After Having S*x With Female Patient and Prescribing Her Addictive Painkillers

A senior neurosurgeon at University Hospital Wales in Cardiff has been suspended for eight months after a medical tribunal found he had a s*xual relationship with a vulnerable patient while continuing to prescribe controlled painkillers without proper safeguards or documentation.

Chirag Patel, a consultant neurosurgeon who had worked at the hospital since 2018, admitted to the relationship and acknowledged prescribing medications including diazepam and morphine sulphate tablets to the patient, referred to during proceedings as Patient A. Chirag Patel Suspended: Wales Neurosurgeon Banned Over S*xual Relationship With Patient, Secret Opioid Prescriptions.

Chirag Patel Suspended: Tribunal Finds ‘Reckless Disregard’ for Patient Safety

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service heard that Patel first treated Patient A in February 2019, when he carried out surgery to remove damaged spinal disc tissue. He later operated on her again in August 2019 and December 2021, including the insertion of a spinal cord stimulator.

Shortly after the first procedure, Patel and the patient began a s*xual relationship that lasted around six months. The tribunal found that a close personal relationship continued even after that period while Patel remained involved in aspects of her care. UK Nurse Struck Off After Repeated S*x Acts With Colleague at Hospital.

The panel concluded that Patel’s conduct demonstrated “a reckless disregard for patient safety” because he repeatedly prescribed controlled medication without appropriate records, safeguards or communication with the patient’s GP.

Prescriptions Continued Despite Missed Appointments

Tribunal records showed Patel continued prescribing morphine sulphate tablets and diazepam between May 2022 and January 2023 on a non-emergency basis, despite missed appointments and without documenting the prescriptions in hospital records.

General Medical Council counsel Harriet Tighe told the tribunal: “The misconduct in this case was persistent, repeated, and was an abuse of professional position which demonstrated a reckless disregard for patient safety and professional standards.”

The tribunal also heard that Patel had arranged appointments directly through his secretary after the patient reported renewed symptoms during the period when the relationship was ongoing.

The case came to light after the relationship deteriorated in early 2023, when Patient A reported allegations to police. While officers did not pursue criminal charges, they informed the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Patel subsequently referred himself to the General Medical Council in February 2023. During proceedings, Patel said he feared the patient would expose the relationship and that he felt trapped by the situation. “I was afraid if she did so I could lose the job I so loved and had worked so hard to obtain.

“Given my speciality, this would have a knock-on effect on other patients if I was unable to work. “With the benefit of hindsight I know I should nonetheless have ended the relationship and been honest with my employer. However, at the time I felt panicked and unable to break it off - a decision I now bitterly regret.” Patel also claimed the patient had demanded money and threatened to report him. “Patient A had asked for 11,000 Pounds previously, which I did not have, so I instead offered to give her 5,000 Pounds from my savings.”

Patel’s counsel, Fiona Robertson, argued there was no dispute that his actions represented a serious departure from professional standards, but said the relationship had been “largely driven” by the patient through alleged threats and blackmail.

The tribunal, however, determined Patel’s conduct remained reckless regardless of whether he believed the formal doctor-patient relationship had ended. General Medical Council barrister Robin Kitching argued Patel should be struck off the medical register, warning there remained a risk of repetition because he lacked full insight into his actions.

Suspension Instead of Removal From Medical Register

Despite the seriousness of the findings, the tribunal ruled that an eight-month suspension was a proportionate sanction rather than permanent removal from practice.

The panel said Patel had demonstrated “genuine remorse, a high level of insight and substantial remediation,” significantly reducing the likelihood of repeated misconduct.

“In the tribunal's judgement, that period is sufficient to mark the seriousness of the misconduct, to send a clear signal to [Patel] the profession and the public that such conduct is unacceptable,” the ruling stated.

Health Board Says Doctor No Longer Working There

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board confirmed Patel is no longer employed by the organisation. In a statement, the health board said: “We are aware that a clinician associated with the health board has received an eight-month suspension.

“The clinician is no longer working for the health board. “We are committed to upholding professional standards and have arrangements in place to continue providing safe and high-quality care for patients.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).