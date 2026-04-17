Mental health nurse Kate Sullivan has been struck off following findings of serious misconduct involving repeated s*x acts at her workplace, Glanrhyd Hospital in Bridgend. A fitness to practise panel concluded that Sullivan engaged in unprofessional behaviour over an extended period while serving as a senior ward manager on the Rowan ward, a secure all-male rehabilitation unit.

The panel heard that Sullivan was in an undisclosed relationship with a junior colleague, referred to as Colleague A, between October 2020 and mid-2021. This breach of workplace policy escalated into multiple incidents of s*xual activity within hospital premises. These included occasions during night shifts when other staff members reported hearing sounds consistent with s*x from adjacent rooms. US Shocker: Married Teacher Admits To Having S*x With 16-Year-Old Boy in School Closet, Bushes in Washington; Arrested.

In one instance, a co-worker stated she felt “very uncomfortable” after being asked to leave an area so Sullivan and her colleague could be alone, later hearing noises and movement suggesting s*xual activity. Text messages presented as evidence also showed Sullivan referencing these encounters shortly after they occurred.

Although Sullivan denied the allegations and claimed she fabricated the stories, the panel found this explanation “inherently unlikely.” Additional misconduct included breaching patient confidentiality, manipulating work schedules to spend time with her partner, and abandoning duties, leaving the ward understaffed and potentially unsafe. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Admits Relationship With Student After Husband Catches Them Having S*x on Valentine’s Day 2026, Faces Felony Charges.

Serious concerns were also raised about her professional boundaries with patients. Sullivan allowed a patient with known behavioural issues into her office with the door closed and failed to report inappropriate conduct involving another staff member.

The panel determined that Sullivan had “knowingly breached professional boundaries” and her actions amounted to gross misconduct. She was dismissed from her role and did not attend the hearing conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

The case underscores the importance of maintaining strict professional conduct standards within healthcare settings.

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