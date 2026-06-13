How To Watch Trooping the Colour 2026 Live? Streaming Details and Where To Watch King Charles’ Birthday Parade

The United Kingdom's most iconic royal ceremony is back as Trooping the Colour 2026 takes center stage on Saturday, June 13. The annual military parade marks the official birthday celebration of King Charles III and is expected to attract millions of viewers worldwide.

If you're wondering how to watch Trooping the Colour 2026 live, here's everything you need to know about the event, including start time, streaming options and where it can be viewed online.

What Is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour, also known as the King's Birthday Parade, is one of Britain's oldest and most celebrated royal traditions. The ceremony dates back to 1748 and features members of the Household Division carrying their regimental colours through ranks of soldiers during a grand military display.

The event includes a royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry. Spectators also get to witness performances by military bands, with more than 400 musicians participating in the celebrations. King Charles III To Follow His Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Lead in Celebrating US-UK Bonds Despite Iran Tensions.

When Does Trooping the Colour 2026 Start?

Trooping the Colour 2026 is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. BST on Saturday, June 13. The ceremony will take place at Horse Guards Parade in London and will feature King Charles III, senior members of the Royal Family and hundreds of military personnel.

Where Can You Watch Trooping the Colour 2026?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the event live on BBC One. The ceremony will also be available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Those outside the UK may find limited television coverage in their regions. However, international audiences can follow updates and watch related content through official royal and military channels online. King Charles III Strips Prince Andrew of His Titles, To Be Evicted out of the Royal Lodge on Windsor Castle Estate; Read Buckingham Palace's Statement Here.

Why Is the Event Important?

Trooping the Colour is considered one of the most significant events in the British royal calendar. Beyond celebrating the monarch's official birthday, the parade showcases centuries-old military traditions, ceremonial pageantry and the close relationship between the Crown and the Armed Forces.

Each year, thousands gather in central London to witness the spectacle, while millions more tune in from around the world to watch one of Britain's most recognizable royal events.

With its rich history, military precision and royal appearances, Trooping the Colour 2026 promises to be one of the standout ceremonial events of the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Tom's Guide), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).