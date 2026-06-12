Satna Royal Family Feud Turns Violent: Nagod Royal Family Woman Shot During Dispute at Parsamaniya Garhi, Accused Arrested

A long-running family dispute within the Nagod royal family in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district took a dramatic turn on Thursday when a woman was allegedly shot during an argument at the historic Parsamaniya Garhi.

The injured woman, Yogita Singh, is the first wife of Rupendra Kumar Singh, popularly known as Baba Raja, a member of the Nagod royal family and nephew of Nagod MLA Nagendra Singh. She sustained a bullet injury to her abdomen and was initially taken to Satna for treatment before being shifted to Vindhya Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rewa. Doctors later performed surgery, and hospital sources said she is now out of danger.

According to reports, Yogita Singh had arrived at Parsamaniya Garhi two days before the incident along with her brothers, son and other relatives to discuss a long-standing family dispute. However, the meeting allegedly turned violent on Thursday. Double Murder in Gurugram: Man Allegedly Shoots Dead Wife and Son Following Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

Based on the complaint, Sunita Singh Parihar, who is reportedly living with Rupendra Kumar Singh, allegedly opened fire using a licensed .22 bore gun during the argument. Several rounds were reportedly fired, with one bullet striking Yogita Singh in the abdomen.

The victim's mother, Narendra Kumari, made serious allegations while speaking to the media. She claimed that Sunita fired multiple rounds and alleged that her son-in-law was encouraging the attack by saying, “Shoot, shoot.”

Narendra Kumari further alleged, “My son-in-law pushed my daughter out and shut the door. Sunita then fired through the window.” She also claimed that the family had visited the Garhi only for discussions related to the dispute.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman for medical treatment. Sunita Singh Parihar was detained and later arrested. A heavy police force was deployed in and around Parsamaniya Garhi to maintain law and order. Hyderabad Shocker: Real Estate Businessman Shoots Wife Dead in Malkajgiri Over Extramarital Affair (Watch Videos).

Based on Yogita Singh's complaint, Uchehara Police have registered a case against Sunita Singh under sections related to attempt to murder and abusive conduct. SDOP Raghu Kesari confirmed the arrest and said the investigation is ongoing.

Police officials said they are examining all aspects of the case, including the motive behind the firing, the sequence of events, the role of those present at the scene and the legal status of the weapon used. ASP Satna Premlal Kurve also confirmed that the investigation is progressing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).