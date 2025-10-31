On Thursday, October 30, the Buckingham Palace said that King Charles III is stripping Prince Andrew of his titles. The Palace also added that King Charles III is evicting Prince Andrew from his royal residence near Windsor Castle. According to a report in AP, the decision comes amid growing pressure over revelations about Prince Andrew’s friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the resurfacing of sexual misconduct allegations from one of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Notably, the announcement comes days after Prince Andrew voluntarily relinquished the title of Duke of York and all other royal honours after a "discussion" with the British monarch. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the statement read. Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: UK Prince Andrew Renounces Royal Titles After Discussions With King Charles, Cites Duty to Family and Country.

Prince Andrew Will Now Be Known As Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

JUST IN - Buckingham Palace announces Prince Andrew will be evicted from the royal residence and have his titles removed, he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — AP pic.twitter.com/cDdltVIKBR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 30, 2025

King Charles III Strips Prince Andrew of His Titles, Read Full Statement Below

NEW: Announcement from Buckingham Palace this evening pic.twitter.com/oetliGfpti — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Associated Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

