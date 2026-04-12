Residents across parts of North East England, including Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland, have won 1,000 British Pound prizes in the latest draws of the People's Postcode Lottery. The winnings were announced for draws held between April 3 and April 10, with five postcodes across the region selected.

Several neighbourhoods in the North East were included in the latest round of winners. Each selected postcode received a 1,000 British Pound prize. From Dear Lottery to State Bumper Draws: Official Results & Rules of Government Lotteries in India (2026).

Postcode Lottery Results April 11: The Winning Areas Were

SR2 0DA – Ryhope Colliery, Sunderland (1,000 British Pound)

NE32 5JL – Jarrow, South Tyneside (1,000 British Pound)

TS11 6DG – Redcar (1,000 British Pound)

NE10 8HS – Gateshead (1,000 British Pound)

TS10 2HT – Redcar (1,000 British Pound)

Players living in these postcodes who hold valid tickets would have received the prize automatically.

How to Check Postcode Lottery Results for April 11

Participants can check whether they have won in the April 11 draw through the official platforms of the People's Postcode Lottery.

Steps to Check Results:

Visit the official People’s Postcode Lottery website

Navigate to the “Results” section

Enter your postcode or browse recent winning postcodes

Check the April 11 draw results list

Players can also log into their accounts to see if their tickets have been selected and receive notifications via email or post. Kolkata Fatafat Results Today & Gujarat FF Live Online: Is it Legal or a Scam?

How the Lottery Works

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription-based lottery where players enter using their postcode. Prizes are awarded daily, with winning postcodes selected at random. A minimum of 33% of each ticket sold goes to charitable causes, making it one of the UK’s major charity fundraising initiatives linked to gaming.

Charity Contributions and Impact

Since its launch in 2005, the lottery has raised more than 950 million British Pounds for over 9,000 charities and community projects across the UK. The model allows participants to contribute to social causes while also having the chance to win cash prizes based on where they live.

With regular draws and multiple prize opportunities, participation in the lottery remains widespread across North East England. Residents are encouraged to check results regularly, particularly following daily draws such as the April 11 announcement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (postcodelotterygroup.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).