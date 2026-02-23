From Dear Lottery to State Bumper Draws Official Results & Rules of Government Lotteries in India (2026) (File Image)

In a country where the legal status of gambling varies from state to state, understanding the difference between a "Government Lottery" and "Illegal Satta" is crucial for every citizen. While many forms of betting are prohibited, 13 Indian states have exercised their constitutional right to organise, conduct, and promote official lotteries. Here at LatestLY, we provide a deep dive into the legal landscape, official result websites, the massive revenue these lotteries, ranging from Dear Lottery of states to Bumper Lotteries, generate for public welfare, and the strict regulations that govern every draw in 2026.

The 13 States Where Lottery is Legal

Under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the following 13 states currently operate legal lottery departments. If you are participating from any other state, you may violate local laws.

State Primary Authority Popular Weekly/Bumper Schemes Nagaland Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Lottery Series (Morning, Day, Evening) Kerala Kerala State Lotteries Department Win-Win, Akshaya, Thiruvonam Bumper West Bengal West Bengal State Lotteries Bangasree, Bangabhumi, Dear Series Maharashtra Maharashtra State Lottery Gudi Padwa Bumper, Weekly draws Punjab Punjab State Lotteries Diwali Bumper, Holi Bumper Sikkim Sikkim State Lotteries Dear Labhalaxmi, Dear Sikkim Mizoram Mizoram State Lotteries Daily Rajshree and Dear draws Goa Goa State Lotteries Rajshree Weekly & Bumper draws Also Legal Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh Various state-branded daily draws

Official Lottery Results: Where to Find Them

One of the biggest risks in 2026 is landing on a "mirror" or "scam" site that displays fake results. To ensure you are viewing authentic information, only trust official state portals:

Nagaland State: www.nagalandlotteries.com

Kerala State: www.keralalotteries.com

West Bengal: https://finance.wb.gov.in/ (and the popular results aggregator Lottery Sambad)

Maharashtra: www.lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

Revenue and Economic Impact (2025-26) of Lotteries in India

Government lotteries are not just about prizes; they are massive revenue generators used for social welfare, health, and education.

Kerala: Known as the most successful model, the Kerala State Lottery contributes nearly ₹10,000+ crore annually to the state exchequer, with a significant portion of profits directed toward the Karunya health scheme for poor patients.

Nagaland: As per the 2025-26 Budget, Nagaland projects a healthy revenue from its lottery operations, which remains one of the state's largest non-tax revenue sources.

West Bengal: The state has seen a record high in lottery revenue receipts, with figures for 2026 reaching an estimated ₹748.99 million (INR mn) in non-tax revenue from state lotteries alone. Also Read: Kolkata Fatafat Results Today & Gujarat FF Live Online: Is it Legal or a Scam?

Rules and Regulations of Lotteries in India: The Fine Print

To be considered legal under the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010, every state lottery must follow these mandates:

Maximum Draws: A state cannot conduct more than 24 draws per day, and bumper draws are limited to 6 per calendar year.

A state cannot conduct more than 24 draws per day, and bumper draws are limited to 6 per calendar year. No Single Digits: It is illegal to offer prizes based on a single digit. This is the primary difference between legal lotteries and illegal "Matka" or "Fatafat."

It is illegal to offer prizes based on a single digit. This is the primary difference between legal lotteries and illegal "Matka" or "Fatafat." Physical Tickets: Most states strictly require physical paper tickets for a win to be valid. Digital screenshots are generally not accepted for claiming big prizes.

Most states strictly require physical paper tickets for a win to be valid. Digital screenshots are generally not accepted for claiming big prizes. National Holidays: No draws can be held on Republic Day, Independence Day, or Gandhi Jayanti.

Taxation on Lottery Winnings in India (2026 Rules)

Winners do not get the full "Jackpot" amount displayed on the ticket. The Income Tax Act (Section 194B) applies a flat tax:

TDS Rate: 31.2% (30% Income Tax + 4% Health & Education Cess).

31.2% (30% Income Tax + 4% Health & Education Cess). Threshold: TDS is deducted at source if the winnings exceed ₹10,000.

TDS is deducted at source if the winnings exceed ₹10,000. High Value Surcharge: For prizes above ₹50 Lakhs or ₹1 Crore, an additional surcharge is added, which can take the total tax hit up to 42.74%.

Warnings and Scams Related to Dear Lottery Online Results Fake Apps

Scam Alert: In 2026, the internet is flooded with "Online Dear Lottery", "Dear Lottery Online Results" apps. Unless the app is explicitly owned by a State Government Finance Department, it is likely an unauthorised platform. Using such apps can lead to:

Non-payment of winnings.

Theft of banking data through unauthorised UPI gateways.

Legal prosecution for participating in unauthorised gambling. Also Read: Kolkata Fatafat Live Results: From Handshakes to Hackers.

Complete Facts about Lotteries in India:

Fact Details Is it Legal? Only in 13 States (Nagaland, Kerala, West Bengal, etc.). Highest Tax? 31.2% (TDS) on all winnings above ₹10,000. How to Claim? Physical ticket and a valid Govt ID (Aadhaar/PAN) are mandatory. Scam Warning Any site promising "Fixed Results" or "VIP Numbers" is a fraud.

While the allure of "quick riches" through lotteries like the Dear series or state-run bumper draws remains a significant part of India’s social fabric, the line between legal entertainment and illegal financial ruin is razor-thin. Navigating the landscape of 2026 requires more than just luck; it demands a clear understanding of state-specific laws, tax obligations, and the growing threat of digital scams. Official government lotteries provide a regulated, tax-paying framework that contributes to vital public welfare schemes, but they are often used as a "smoke screen" by unauthorised operators of games like Fatafat. By sticking to official government portals, purchasing physical tickets in authorised states, and treating lottery as a form of regulated chance rather than a financial strategy, participants can protect themselves from the predatory web of the unregulated "Satta" market. Remember, in the world of high-stakes draws, the most valuable win is the security of your own digital and financial identity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes. Lottery involves financial risk and can be addictive. Please play responsibly. LatestLY does not sell tickets or provide winning predictions.

