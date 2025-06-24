England, June 24: In a disturbing incident, an Indian student identified as Udkarsh Yadav broke into a first-year female student's room at Northumbria University in Newcastle, England, and performed sex acts and ejaculated on her personal belongings. The victim was away from her room when Yadav used a faulty gym keycard that mistakenly granted access to multiple rooms. Upon returning, she found white substance on her teddy bears and bedcovers, prompting an investigation that led to Yadav's arrest and subsequent conviction for the offence.

According to a report by the Times of India, Yadav admitted to breaking into the room and performing the obscene acts, claiming he was "overcome with desire." He was aware that the gym keycards were incorrectly programmed, allowing him to access rooms he was not authorised to enter. The university quickly addressed the administrative error once it was discovered, but the damage had already been done. Yadav’s DNA was matched to the white substance found on the victim’s belongings, which played a key role in confirming his involvement. UK Shocker: Toddler Suspended From Nursery School for Alleged Transphobia in United Kingdom, Says Report.

The victim, deeply disturbed by the violation of her personal space, shared that she felt unsafe and chose to stay with a friend after the incident. She expressed fear and discomfort knowing that an unknown man had committed such acts in her private space, surrounded by her personal items and photos. Yadav was moved to a different accommodation as a precaution during the investigation. UK Prison Shocker: Inquiry Reveals Prisoners ‘Inevitably’ Having Sex With Each Other at HMP the Verne, Some Inmates ‘Groomed’ for Sexual Favours.

Yadav was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work along with rehabilitation programs. Additionally, he was required to pay compensation for the damaged belongings, including soft toys and bedcovers. His lawyer argued that the incident was out of character, highlighting Yadav’s academic ambitions and his family’s background in India. Despite this, the university has indicated that Yadav may face expulsion following the conviction.

