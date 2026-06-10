Why Are Belfast Riots Happening? What Triggered the Violence, Arson and Anti-Immigration Protests

Northern Ireland's capital descended into chaos as masked mobs torched buses, cars and residential buildings across Belfast, triggered by a viral video showing a Sudanese man allegedly attempting to behead a man on a public road.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was hospitalised with serious injuries to his eyes, face and back following the late Monday attack. The 30-year-old suspect - a Sudanese refugee holding a UK residence permit valid until 2028 - was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife in a public place and making threats to kill.

Riots Spread Across Belfast

Hundreds of protesters, many with faces covered, gathered at multiple locations across Northern Ireland. Police came under attack as demonstrators hurled petrol bombs, set vehicles and homes ablaze and blocked roads. British media visuals showed officers evacuating families from burning houses, with local politicians noting that many of those targeted were Black residents. UK Riots: 15-Year-Old Boy Becomes First To Be Charged With Rioting Following Wave of Violent Unrest That Swept Britain.

Night of Arson in UK’s Belfast After African Immigrant Tries To ‘Behead’ Man

Authorities in Northern Ireland call for calm as police arrest a man on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in a violent knife attack in a Belfast residential area pic.twitter.com/tHmqUHAVmT — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 9, 2026

Residents Describe Terror

Eemran, an engineer of Indian origin living in Belfast for just over a year, described the moment petrol bombs were thrown near his building. "Suddenly, the fire started... we had smoke inside the building," he told AFP. A Chilean resident, Camila, called the night "scary," adding that while she understood public anger, more peaceful means of protest were needed. ‘Mass Invasion of Migrants’: JD Vance Reacts After Henry Nowak’s Murder by Indian Man in UK.

Authorities Condemn the Violence

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill called the mob attacks "disgusting cowardice," saying masked men burning families out of their homes had no justification. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had earlier described the original knife attack as "sickening."

Elon Musk Wades In

Tech billionaire Elon Musk amplified anti-immigration voices online, reposting messages critical of UK government policy and calling for "REPEATED and LOUD" protests. Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long hit back, warning against "bad faith actors" seeking to weaponise public fear to target entire communities based on skin colour.

Musk Backs Protests, Calls for 'Repeated and Loud' Demonstrations

Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!! https://t.co/73GDcLLFwv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

The Immigration Angle

The UK Home Office confirmed the attacker entered Britain in 2023 via Paris and Dublin and was not previously known to police. The riots come amid sustained political pressure over Britain's asylum policy, with populist parties arguing the system had allowed dangerous individuals into the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).