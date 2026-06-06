‘Mass Invasion of Migrants’: JD Vance Reacts After Henry Nowak’s Murder by Indian Man in UK

US Vice President JD Vance has triggered a fresh transatlantic controversy after blaming Britain's immigration policies and what he described as a broader "civilizational decline" for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. His remarks prompted a sharp response from the UK government, which accused American officials of attempting to interfere in British democracy.

The case centers on Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed in Southampton in December by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa. The incident has drawn significant attention after reports emerged that police handcuffed Nowak while he was dying, allegedly after Digwa falsely claimed he was the victim and accused Nowak of racially abusing him.

Taking to X, Vance condemned the circumstances surrounding the case and linked the tragedy to wider concerns about migration in Europe. Samaira Nazir Honour Killing: London Graduate Stabbed to Death by Brother for Loving ‘Wrong’ Man As Mother Watches On.

"Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit," Vance wrote.

"His murder is as tragic as it is enraging."

The US Vice President also called for "righteous anger" over the case and argued that European leaders had failed to address the consequences of mass migration.

JD Vance Blames UK Migration Policies for Henry Nowak Murder

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

"He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it," Vance added. London Gangs Forcing Teen Girls Into S*x Work to Clear Debts, Says Report.

"Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won't be the last."

Vance's comments came after the US State Department criticized what it called "ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing" in Britain. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also repeatedly posted about the case on social media, questioning the police response.

The British government swiftly pushed back against the remarks. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "We have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets."

The spokesperson also noted that Henry Nowak's family had urged people not to use his death "to be used to create further division, hatred or tension."

Starmer has previously accused Musk of "trying to whip up division" in Britain, underscoring growing tensions between London and prominent figures within Donald Trump's political circle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).