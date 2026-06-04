Apple App Store Update: Ecosystem Facilitated Record USD 1.4 Trillion in Billings and Sales in 2025

Ahead of next week's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple has released its annual update on the App Store ecosystem, reporting that it facilitated more than USD 1.4 trillion in total developer billings and sales during 2025. This figure represents an increase from the USD 1.3 trillion reported in the previous year. The data highlights the extensive financial activity conducted through applications on the platform, encompassing everything from physical retail and travel services to digital subscriptions.

App Store Commission and Revenue Structure

Apple underscored that 90% of the USD 1.4 trillion total involved transactions where developers were not required to pay any commission to the company. The total sum was comprised of USD 1.1 trillion in sales of physical goods and services, while digital goods accounted for USD 149 billion in billings and sales. Furthermore, revenue generated from in-app advertising reached USD 151 billion in 2025. iPhone 18 Pro Upgrades: Apple's Upcoming iPhone to Feature Marginal Battery Capacity; Check Details.

The company maintains its standard commission rates of 15% to 30% on digital goods transactions, depending on the business size and transaction type. By presenting the broader economic impact of the App Store, Apple aims to frame its commission revenue as a relatively small portion of the overall ecosystem's financial output.

AI Growth and Global Market Expansion

The ecosystem continues to see strong engagement, with an average of over 850 million weekly users across 175 countries and regions in 2025. Notably, Apple highlighted the rise of AI-integrated applications, reporting that 40 of the top 100 apps featured consumer-facing AI capabilities, which demonstrated stronger billing growth than non-AI counterparts. This focus on AI is widely seen as a precursor to anticipated announcements at WWDC, where Apple is expected to unveil a revamped Siri and deeper AI integrations across its operating systems. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Reveal Gorgeous New 'Dark Cherry' Signature Colour Option (See Pics).

Regional performance remained a key highlight in the report. Apple noted that billings and sales facilitated by the App Store have more than doubled in China over the last six years, while growth in the United States and Europe has more than tripled during the same period. Much of this expansion is attributed to the increased adoption of apps for physical services, such as grocery delivery, travel, and ride-hailing.

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