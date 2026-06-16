Cybersecurity Experts Urge Trump Administration To Lift Curbs on Anthropic’s Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI Models

A coalition of over 100 cybersecurity executives, researchers, and technology leaders has formally urged the Trump administration to rescind its recent directive that restricted access to Anthropic’s most advanced artificial intelligence models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The signatories of the open letter, representing firms including Adobe and Nvidia, argue that the government’s export control directive—which prevents use by foreign nationals—could inadvertently weaken the United States’ own cyber defence capabilities and technological leadership.

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI firm, was forced to take its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models offline on June 12 to comply with an emergency directive from the U.S. Commerce Department. The government cited national security concerns, allegedly rooted in reports of a "jailbreak" method that could allow users to bypass safety guardrails and potentially weaponise the models for cyberattacks. Anthropic Shuts Down Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI Models Globally After US Government Issues Raises National Security Concerns.

In its public response, Anthropic contested the necessity of the ban. The company stated that the vulnerability in question was narrow and non-universal, arguing that similar capabilities are already widely available in other foundation models currently on the market. Cybersecurity experts echoed this sentiment in their letter, noting that restricting these specific models does little to impede adversaries when competing AI systems remain accessible. The experts warned that taking away powerful defensive tools “without a good reason” is dangerous, particularly as international competitors like China continue to close the gap on American AI capabilities.

The directive marks a significant escalation in a long-standing conflict between the Trump administration and Anthropic. This dispute is set against the backdrop of earlier clashes, including a contentious contract disagreement with the Pentagon, which led the Department of Defence to label Anthropic a “supply chain risk.” Anthropic is currently challenging this designation in federal court, alleging that the government’s actions are retaliatory. Anthropic Sends Senior Staff to Washington to Resolve White House Dispute Over Export Restrictions on Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI Models.

The latest export controls arrive just ten days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a voluntary framework for federal agencies to vet the national security risks of advanced AI systems. While Anthropic has stated it supports transparent and evidence-based safety processes, it has criticised the administration’s handling of the Mythos and Fable restrictions as lacking technical justification and due process. The Commerce Department has not yet provided a formal response to the industry’s call to lift the curbs.

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