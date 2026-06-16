Anthropic Shuts Down Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI Models Globally After US Government Issues Raises National Security Concerns

Anthropic's cutting-edge artificial intelligence models, Claude Fable 5 and the more powerful Claude Mythos 5, faced an unprecedented global shutdown this past weekend after the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), operating under the Trump administration, issued an export control directive. The order, received by Anthropic at 5:21 PM ET on Friday, June 12, 2026, mandated the immediate suspension of access to both models by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including Anthropic's own international employees.

Due to the inability to reliably differentiate between foreign nationals and US persons in real-time across its massive user base, Anthropic was compelled to implement a hard global shutoff of both AI systems for all customers. This move has sent shockwaves through the global tech industry, raising serious questions about the future of AI model deployment and international access to advanced capabilities.

Escalation in an Ongoing Feud

This drastic measure marks a significant escalation in a months-long, deeply contentious conflict between Anthropic and the Trump administration. The dispute ignited in February 2026, when Anthropic reportedly refused the US military's demands to waive contractual restrictions on using its Claude models for mass domestic surveillance of Americans or for fully autonomous weapons systems without human oversight. Following this refusal, President Donald Trump directed all federal agencies to cease using Anthropic's AI technology. The Pentagon further designated Anthropic as a "supply chain risk," a classification historically reserved for foreign adversaries like Huawei and ZTE, marking the first time it was applied to an American company. Anthropic Sends Senior Staff to Washington to Resolve White House Dispute Over Export Restrictions on Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI Models.

Anthropic responded by filing lawsuits in two federal courts on March 9, 2026, challenging the administration's actions as beyond its legal authority, arbitrary, and retaliatory.

The Disputed "Jailbreak"

The immediate trigger for the June 12 directive was reportedly an alleged "jailbreak" of Claude Fable 5. According to administration officials, Amazon AI experts claimed to have successfully circumvented the model's safety guardrails, potentially allowing users to bypass built-in protections and identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

Anthropic, however, swiftly pushed back against the government's narrative. In a public statement, the company confirmed receiving only verbal evidence of what it described as a "narrow, non-universal jailbreak" and stated that specific details about the alleged national security concern were not provided. Anthropic vehemently disagreed with the directive, asserting that "If this standard was applied across the industry, we believe it would essentially halt all new model deployments for all frontier model providers."

The Models in Question: Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5

Launched just days before the shutdown on June 9, 2026, Claude Fable 5 was Anthropic's most capable widely released model, designed for demanding reasoning and long-horizon agentic work. Claude Mythos 5, sharing the same core capabilities but with safety classifiers lifted in certain areas, was offered in limited availability to approved Project Glasswing partners and select biology researchers, particularly for cybersecurity capabilities.

Both models featured a robust 1 million token context window and supported up to 128,000 output tokens per request. Their knowledge cut-off date was January 2026. Pricing for developers was set at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens. Anthropic Shuts Down Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI Models Globally After US Government Issues Raises National Security Concerns.

This unfolding scenario underscores the escalating tensions between technological innovation, corporate autonomy, and governmental oversight in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, with significant implications for global users and the future of AI governance.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).