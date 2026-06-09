Donald Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden During Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game, Videos Go Viral

US President Donald Trump received a mixed reception, including loud boos, as he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, June 8, becoming the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game.

The reaction intensified before tipoff when Donald Trump appeared on the arena's Jumbotron alongside New York Knicks owner James Dolan during the playing of the National Anthem. Trump was seen saluting during the anthem as sections of the crowd responded with sustained boos. Moments later, the crowd erupted in cheers when the screen shifted to Knicks star Jalen Brunson on the court. The Knicks entered Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs as they continued their pursuit of a first NBA championship since 1973. 'Let's Call It Quits': Donald Trump Loses Temper, Walks out of Interview With NBC Anchor Kristen Welker (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Booed at Madison Square Garden

Trump is booed in Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/HoippauVCj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 9, 2026

Trump booed very loudly here at MSG pic.twitter.com/IeQwwqGtop — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) June 9, 2026

Mixed Reactions Inside and Outside the Arena

Trump's arrival generated significant attention both inside and outside Madison Square Garden. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show spectators booing as the president's motorcade arrived at the venue, while other footage showed a combination of cheers and jeers. Additional videos from outside the arena showed fans holding signs reading, “Go Knicks, F**k Trump.”

Along the motorcade route through Manhattan, demonstrators displayed signs including “Nobody wants you here,” “Trump must go,” and “Impeach. Convict. Remove.” When the motorcade arrived at Madison Square Garden, some spectators booed while others waved American flags. Donald Trump Calls Iranian Leaders 'Nuts, Crazy', Threatens To 'Blow Up' Iran if 100-Day Conflict Peace Talks Fail.

Trump, a native of Queens who built his early public profile as a Manhattan real estate developer, remains deeply unpopular in heavily Democratic New York City. In the 2024 presidential election, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris received nearly 534,000 votes in the city compared with fewer than 114,000 for Trump.

High-Level Delegation Attends Game

Joining Trump in James Dolan's suite were his granddaughter Kai Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Walt Nauta.

The president's attendance followed an invitation from Dolan, which Trump publicly accepted last week. “The answer is yes, he’s invited me, I’m going,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Describing himself as a “big fan” of both the Knicks and Dolan, Trump indicated he planned to attend at least one Finals game and had specifically targeted Game 3.

Security Operation Causes Delays

The presidential visit prompted extensive security measures around Madison Square Garden.

Fans were advised to arrive at least two hours before tipoff and were required to pass through TSA-style magnetometers while complying with a strict no-bag policy. The New York Police Department and Secret Service established a multi-block security perimeter around the arena, while an outdoor watch party was canceled.

As a result, many ticket holders experienced waits of two hours or longer before entering the venue.

NBA Welcomes Presidential Attendance

Ahead of the game, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed Trump's attendance and highlighted the role sports can play in bringing people together despite political divisions.

“I think that what makes sports so special, especially when there’s so much [that] divides people, is it’s something that we have in common,” Silver said during an appearance on ESPN's "Inside The NBA."

“And we should look for those things that we have in common and build off that.” Silver also noted Trump's longstanding connection to the Knicks and the league.

“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said. “I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden."

“We can emphasise what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver added. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

Ticket Prices Draw Attention

The high-profile matchup also sparked discussion over soaring ticket prices. Resale tickets for Game 3 reportedly ranged from approximately USD 10,000 to more than USD 100,000. Asked about the cost of attending the game, Trump responded:

"That's the way life goes. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television." The combination of championship basketball, heightened security, and the presence of a sitting US president made Game 3 one of the most closely watched NBA Finals events in recent memory.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).