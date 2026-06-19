Donald Trump Joins GTA 6 Hype As White House Shares Game-Style Meme Ahead of Pre-Orders

The official White House X account has sparked widespread online discussion after sharing a Grand Theft Auto 6-inspired image featuring US President Donald Trump. The post, styled after Rockstar Games' highly anticipated GTA 6 cover art, quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing reactions from gamers, political observers and internet users alike.

The image used the signature pink-and-purple aesthetic associated with GTA 6 promotional material and featured multiple images of Trump arranged in a collage similar to the game's artwork. Accompanying the post was the caption: "We really saved America before GTA 6." GTA 6 Pre-Orders To Open From June 25, Rockstar Games Unveils Official Cover Art and Confirms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Later This Year.

White House Jumps on GTA 6 Hype With Trump-Themed Meme

We really saved America before GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/W0ZRsLsVCj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2026

The timing of the post played a major role in its rapid spread online. It appeared shortly after Rockstar Games unveiled official GTA 6 promotional content, reigniting excitement among fans who have waited years for the game's release. According to Rockstar, pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI are set to begin on June 25, 2026, with the game launching first on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. When Does GTA 6 Pre-Order Start?

The White House post quickly gained traction on X, Reddit and Instagram, where users debated whether an official government account should be using video game culture for political messaging. While some found the meme humorous, others questioned the appropriateness of a government handle engaging with gaming trends in such a manner.

The incident has also revived a broader discussion about government agencies using pop culture references to connect with online audiences. Similar debates emerged in 2025 when the US Department of Homeland Security faced criticism for using anime and Pokémon references in immigration-related social media posts.

Within gaming communities, reactions were mixed. Some GTA fans described the post as unexpected and entertaining, while others argued that official institutions should avoid inserting themselves into fan-driven internet culture.

As anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build, the White House's unusual post has become part of the online conversation, highlighting how major entertainment releases increasingly intersect with politics, social media and digital culture.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).