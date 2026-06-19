GTA 6 Pre-Orders To Open From June 25, Rockstar Games Unveils Official Cover Art and Confirms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Later This Year

Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI will officially open on 25 June 2026 across major digital storefronts and select retailers. The announcement, made on 18 June, has generated massive excitement among fans worldwide, marking a significant milestone after years of waiting.

Alongside the news, Rockstar unveiled the official cover art for GTA 6, which is now available for download on the company’s website. The artwork features the game’s signature style and has quickly become a focal point for fan discussions and social media sharing. When Does GTA 6 Pre-Order Start?.

What Fans Can Expect for GTA 6?

Pre-orders will allow players to secure their copy of the game in advance, with many expecting various editions including standard, deluxe, and collector’s options. While specific pricing details and bonus content have not yet been revealed, the start of pre-orders signals that the long-awaited title is moving closer to its release. GTA 6 is set to launch later in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA 6 Background and Fan Reaction

This development comes after extensive speculation and multiple trailers that showcased the game’s impressive visuals and expansive open-world gameplay set in Vice City and surrounding areas. The franchise’s previous instalment, GTA 5, remains one of the best-selling games of all time, raising expectations for its successor to new heights.

The announcement has sparked widespread celebration online, with fans expressing relief and enthusiasm after more than a decade since the last mainline entry. Many are already planning their pre-order strategies and speculating on gameplay features, storylines, and potential release date windows. What Is on the GTA 6 Cover Art?.

Rockstar Games continues to build anticipation through official channels, promising further updates in the coming weeks. The launch of pre-orders is expected to drive significant early sales and heighten interest in what is poised to be one of the biggest entertainment releases of the year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).