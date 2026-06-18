When Does GTA 6 Pre-Order Start?

Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin on 25 June, alongside the unveiling of the game’s official cover art. The highly anticipated title, one of the biggest releases in gaming history, is scheduled to launch on 19 November after multiple delays.

The announcement also provides new details on the game’s promotional rollout, including availability on digital platforms such as the PlayStation Store and select retail outlets. The reveal has renewed global anticipation for the next installment in the long-running franchise.

When Will GTA 6 Pre-Orders Begin?

Rockstar has confirmed that pre-sales for GTA 6 will officially open on 25 June. Pre-orders will be available across major digital storefronts, including the PlayStation Store, as well as selected physical and online retailers. The move marks the next major milestone in the rollout of the game following years of anticipation and speculation.

When Is GTA 6 Release Date?

GTA 6 is set to release on 19 November. The launch follows two previous delays, first from autumn 2025 and later from May. The extended development cycle has heightened expectations for what is expected to be one of the most commercially significant video game releases in recent years.

What Does the Official Cover Art Show?

Alongside the pre-order announcement, Rockstar Games released a 30-second video revealing the official cover art. The artwork features protagonists Jason and Lucia above the game’s title, along with several supporting characters expected to appear in the story.

The setting of the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, is highlighted through visual elements including flamingos and alligators. The cover also showcases fast cars, helicopters and motorbikes, designed in Rockstar’s signature pop-art style.

Fans are still awaiting a new gameplay trailer for GTA 6 following earlier reveals in 2023 and 2025. The two trailers have collectively garnered more than 446 million views, reflecting global interest in the title. While Rockstar has not confirmed a new gameplay reveal, expectations remain high ahead of the game’s November launch.

The previous entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013 and remains one of the best-selling video games of all time. Its long lifecycle has contributed to the anticipation surrounding GTA 6, which is expected to represent a major evolution in the franchise.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).