Mumbai, February 1: A newly surfaced video showing convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein in a residential setting has gone viral on social media, coinciding with the ongoing release of previously classified documents related to his criminal case. The footage, which appeared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, January 31, shows Epstein interacting with young women (young girls) in a kitchen. While the clip has sparked renewed public outrage, its exact origin and the identity of the individuals pictured in the clip remain under scrutiny. The viral clip shows Jeffrey Epstein chasing young girls around his kitchen.

The Viral Kitchen Footage Featuring Jeffrey Epstein

The short video shows Epstein pursuing several young women in what appears to be a playful or informal manner within a kitchen space. In the same footage, he is seen briefly dancing with another woman. The faces of the women in the clip have been obscured or are not clearly identifiable, leading to calls from transparency advocates for further details regarding the date and location of the recording. Epstein Files: US Justice Department Releases Largest Batch Yet of Jeffrey Epstein Documents, Says It Totals 3 Million Pages.

Viral Video Shows Jeffrey Epstein Chasing Young Girls in Kitchen

NEW: A disturbing video of Jeffrey Epstein chasing young girls around his kitchen surfaced yesterday in the latest Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/z7pGCbwzLt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 31, 2026

Jeffrey Epstein Chases Girls in Kitchen, Video Goes Viral

Video of Jeffrey Epstein chasing girls around his kitchen. एपस्टीन अपने किचन में लड़कियों को पकड़ने की कोशिश कर रहा है.. वीडियो 👇 --- ये वही एपस्टीन है जिसके साथ दुनिया भर के नेता लड़कियों का शोषण करते थे. pic.twitter.com/l0IkTBKa34 — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) January 31, 2026

The clip began circulating shortly after the US Department of Justice (DoJ) disclosed additional records of Epstein Files under transparency regulations. While social media users have linked the video directly to these new files, official verification of the video's presence within the government's formal evidentiary archive is still pending.

Document Release and Public Reaction

The video is part of a broader wave of digital assets and documents being made public as part of the "Epstein archive". These releases aim to provide a comprehensive view of Epstein’s international network and the scale of his s*xual abuse operations. The circulation of such media has reignited a heated debate over judicial transparency versus the privacy of victims. Experts note that while the public has a right to understand the full scope of the case, the uncontextualised viral sharing of such videos can sometimes lead to misinformation or further trauma for those involved. Donald Trump Forced Minor Girl to Perform Oral S*x, New Epstein Files Reveal.

Legal and Ethical Implications

The Department of Justice continues to release materials that were once classified, revealing more about Epstein's ties to high-profile figures and his activities across his various properties. Legal analysts suggest that the steady stream of new details - ranging from flight logs to home surveillance - serves as a reminder of the complexity of the years-long investigation. As of Sunday, February 1, authorities have not issued a formal statement specifically addressing the kitchen video, but the footage remains a focal point of online discussion regarding the accountability of Epstein's former associates and the pursuit of justice for his victims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Ranvijay Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

