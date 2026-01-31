Hyderabad, January 31: Newly released documents from the investigation into late financier Jeffrey Epstein contain an allegation involving US President Donald Trump, which the US Department of Justice has firmly dismissed as “untrue and sensationalist.”

The documents include a tip submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleging that an unidentified woman claimed she was forced to perform oral S*x on Trump approximately 35 years ago in New Jersey. The claim states that the woman was allegedly 13-14 years old at the time, bit Trump during the act, and was subsequently struck in the face. The tip further alleged that the same woman was also abused by Epstein. The FBI forwarded the information to its Washington field office for an interview. Jeffrey Epstein ‘Raped and Attacked Girls Several Times a Day’ as Part of Sickening Routine, New Epstein Files Reveal.

In a statement issued alongside the release, the Justice Department clarified that the production includes all material submitted to the FBI by the public under the transparency law, cautioning that some documents may contain false or fabricated claims. The DOJ explicitly said the oral S*x allegation against Trump is unfounded and false, adding that any claim with even minimal credibility would have been investigated or politically weaponised well before now, particularly around the 2020 US election. New Epstein Files News: 3 Million Pages and 2000 Videos Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Released, Who Are in Them?

The Epstein files are wide-ranging and name several high-profile individuals, though authorities stressed that being mentioned in the documents does not imply wrongdoing. The trove includes internal emails between prosecutors, thousands of emails sent or received by Epstein, media clippings, and FBI reports summarising interviews with witnesses and alleged victims.

As seen in earlier Epstein-related disclosures, significant portions of the newly released records remain heavily redacted, including names and entire sections of interview reports. The Justice Department said it is continuing to release records to shed light on what the US government knew about Epstein’s abuse of underage girls and his interactions with influential figures, including Bill Clinton, while adhering to legal and privacy obligations.

Officials indicated that additional documents may be made public as the review process continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (DailyExpress), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

