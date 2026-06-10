Georgia Teacher Accused of S*x With Boy Arrested After Accurate Bedroom Sketch

A 26-year-old private Christian school teacher in Georgia is facing serious charges in a disturbing s*x abuse case involving a minor, as new courtroom details reveal how investigators were led to key evidence.

The accused, Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, is currently on trial after a now 19-year-old alleged victim testified that he had s*xual encounters with her in 2023 when he was just 15 years old. The case has drawn national attention due to its connection with another teacher from the same school who was already convicted in a related case.

Key Allegations in the Case

According to court testimony, the student claimed the encounters took place on two occasions-once at a relative’s home and later at the teacher’s residence during spring break. A major breakthrough in the investigation came when the teenager provided a detailed sketch of the teacher’s bedroom, which reportedly matched the actual setting. Georgia Shocker: 2 Female Teachers Have S*x With Same Student Multiple Times, Arrested.

The alleged victim also told jurors that the teacher communicated through disappearing messages on Snapchat and sent explicit content. He further claimed she gave him personal gifts and showed favoritism.

Investigation and Arrest

Brown was arrested in June 2024 as authorities expanded their probe into misconduct at Nathanael Greene Academy. The case intensified after another teacher from the same institution was sentenced earlier this year for engaging in s*xual acts with the same student.

Investigators testified that during questioning, Brown avoided answering questions related to s*xual contact, allegedly showing visible distress whenever the topic was raised. US Shocker: Married Teacher Admits To Having S*x With 16-Year-Old Boy in School Closet, Bushes in Washington; Arrested.

Legal Charges and Possible Sentence

Brown has been charged with multiple counts of s*xual contact involving a minor. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison for each count under Georgia law.

The case has also raised broader concerns about student safety and institutional accountability, especially after the school at the center of the controversy shut down following the scandal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).