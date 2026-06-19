Grok AI Used in Military Operations Against Iran To Deploy Over 2,000 Munitions, Confirms Pentagon Digital and AI Chief Cameron Stanley

The United States Pentagon has officially disclosed that xAI’s Grok chatbot has been utilised in active military operations against Iran. In a sworn statement filed by Cameron Stanley, the Pentagon’s chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, the AI model was identified as a critical asset in a recent engagement involving the deployment of more than 2,000 munitions against 2,000 targets within a 96-hour period.

The filing was submitted as part of ongoing litigation concerning the environmental impact of xAI’s data centres. Stanley explicitly characterised Grok’s operational status as "a matter of paramount national security," noting that it is one of only three AI products currently equipped to support mission-critical operations in top-secret military settings. Donald Trump Joins GTA 6 Hype As White House Shares Game-Style Meme Ahead of Pre-Orders.

Grok AI Used by US Military in Operations

This revelation marks the first formal acknowledgement by a US administration official regarding the integration of Elon Musk’s AI technology into offensive military operations. The deployment signifies a shift in how artificial intelligence is perceived by global powers, transitioning from a tool for consumer productivity to a strategic asset capable of influencing the conduct of warfare.

The move has reignited intense debate regarding the role of private tech firms in national defence. Earlier this year, tensions arose between the Pentagon and Anthropic after the military reportedly utilised AI systems in operations targeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, an action that breached Anthropic's terms of service regarding the use of AI in weapons development and violent activities.

Rising Concerns About AI and Automation in Military

The involvement of commercial AI in military settings has faced significant internal opposition from within the technology sector. In April, over 600 Google employees formally petitioned CEO Sundar Pichai to prohibit the use of company technology in classified Pentagon operations, citing fears regarding lethal autonomous weaponry and the potential for catastrophic errors in military decision-making. ‘I’m the Boss’: Donald Trump Declares at G7 Summit 2026 as US Signals Stronger Support for Ukraine (Watch Video).

As the global AI industry continues to expand, the criteria for evaluating the success of these models are shifting. While competition for consumer-facing features remains fierce, the recent Pentagon filing suggests that the future dominance of AI companies may be determined by their capacity to provide strategic, high-stakes support for military and national security applications.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).