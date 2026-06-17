‘I’m the Boss’: Donald Trump Declares at G7 Summit 2026 as US Signals Stronger Support for Ukraine (Watch Video)

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a confident tone at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, declaring "I'm the boss" during discussions with world leaders as his administration signalled a firmer stance in support of Ukraine's war effort. The remarks came as G7 leaders reaffirmed their backing for Kyiv, pledged additional pressure on Russia and expressed cautious optimism following Trump's recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Donald Trump Shows Shift in Approach to Ukraine

Trump's comments reflected a noticeable change in tone after months of uncertainty over U.S. policy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking after what he described as a "very good" meeting with Zelenskyy, the U.S. president said Russia should reach a peace agreement and indicated Washington was prepared to increase pressure on Moscow if necessary. ‘Without Me There Would Be No Israel’: Donald Trump Pulls No Punches on Benjamin Netanyahu During Bilateral Meeting With Qatar’s Emir (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Says ‘I’m the Boss’ to G7 Leaders

Trump jokes ‘I’m the BOSS’ during a G7 leaders’ meeting pic.twitter.com/OhkE1nTlHa — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 17, 2026

The shift was welcomed by several European leaders, who have been seeking stronger U.S. engagement in efforts to end the conflict while maintaining military and financial support for Ukraine.

G7 Reaffirms Support for Kyiv

During the summit, G7 leaders issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The group agreed to expand support for Ukraine's air defence capabilities, strengthen its defence industry and impose additional sanctions on Russia aimed at increasing economic pressure. PM Modi, Trump to Discuss West Asia Crisis, Energy Partnership, Trade Deal on Sidelines of G7 Summit: Sources.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in summit discussions and urged allies to sustain military assistance while intensifying diplomatic and economic measures against Moscow.

Donald Trump's Remark Draws Attention

Trump's statement, "I'm the boss," quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the summit, underscoring his assertive leadership style during meetings with fellow G7 leaders. While the remark attracted attention, summit discussions remained focused on key international issues, including the war in Ukraine, energy security, artificial intelligence and global supply chains.

Broader Summit Agenda

Beyond Ukraine, leaders discussed implementing the recently announced U.S.-Iran agreement, strengthening energy security following concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, and reducing dependence on China for critical minerals used in advanced technologies and clean energy. The summit also addressed artificial intelligence governance and broader economic resilience among advanced economies.

Diplomatic Momentum Continues

Although differences remain over the path to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the summit highlighted renewed coordination among G7 members. Trump's latest comments and the joint commitments announced at the meeting have raised expectations of closer cooperation between Washington and its allies as diplomatic efforts to achieve a negotiated peace continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).