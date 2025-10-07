An Indian-origin motel manager was shot dead at point-blank range in Pittsburgh, United States, on October 3. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Ehagaban Patel (51). Patel managed the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson Township. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to a criminal complaint published in local media, he had stepped outside to check on a disturbance when a man shot him in the head. Police said the suspect, Stanley Eugene West (37), shot Ehagaban after he approached the former while attempting to intervene in an alleged dispute outside the motel. Indian National Chandra Nagamallaiah Beheaded by His Employee at Motel in US City of Dallas, Disturbing Video Shows Accused Walking With Severed Head.

Another Indian-Origin Motel Manager Killed in US

Breaking | Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead in Pittsburgh: Rakesh Ehagaban (50), was shot in the head at point-blank range and died on the spot. He had stepped outside to check on an argument in the parking lot of a Robinson Township motel. Like many others, this appears to be… pic.twitter.com/DhrFZj0nwd — Asawari Jindal (@AsawariJindal15) October 6, 2025

Rakesh Ehagaban Patel Shot Dead at Point Blank Range in Pittsburgh

4846 [Breaking News] #1124 Bardoli's Rayam resident Rakesh Patel shot dead in Pittsburgh motel while aiding a gunman; second Indian-origin manager killed in US within a month, October 7, 2025. NRI community demands PM intervention for Gujarati safety abroad. Follow for updates.… pic.twitter.com/Apsan7gdGi — Sayaji Samachar Network (@SayajiSamacharX) October 7, 2025

