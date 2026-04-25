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US INDIA US Store Shooting: Gujarati Woman Battles for Life After Bullet Rips Through Jaw; Husband Held in Accidental Shooting Case A 30-year-old Gujarati woman, Jigisha alias Soniya Gajera, is fighting for her life in a US hospital after a firearm discharged at close range during a business negotiation. Her husband, Sharad Gajera, has been arrested by local authorities in connection with the incident, which police have tentatively described as accidental.

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A 30-year-old Gujarati woman, Jigisha alias Soniya Gajera, is fighting for her life in a US hospital after a firearm discharged at close range during a business negotiation. Her husband, Sharad Gajera, has been arrested by local authorities in connection with the incident, which police have tentatively described as accidental.

The shooting occurred on April 4 inside Mezo Grocery and Deli in Bossier City. According to investigators, the couple was discussing a potential purchase of the outlet with the store owner when a gun in Sharad’s possession went off. The bullet struck Soniya in the face, tearing through her jaw and mouth, causing life-altering injuries. Georgia Shocker: Indian National Among 4 Killed in Family Dispute Shooting in US; Suspect Arrested.

Sharad Gajera surrendered to the police on April 21 following the issuance of a warrant. He faces charges of illegal use of a weapon. While the discharge is being treated as accidental, witnesses at the scene expressed concern over the presence of a loaded firearm in a public commercial space. Currently, Soniya remains in critical condition, dependent on assisted breathing and artificial nutrition. Medical experts state she faces a long road to recovery involving multiple reconstructive surgeries on her jaw, teeth, and lower lip. Indian Father-Daughter Duo Killed in Virginia: US Man Shoots Dead Pradeepbhai Patel, Urvi Patel After Argument Over Liquor Store’s Operating Hours; Arrested.

Having recently moved to the U.S. to pursue a career as a cosmetologist, Soniya’s family and the local community have launched a crowdfunding campaign to manage mounting medical expenses. The fundraiser, aiming for $200,000, highlights her past as a resilient caregiver for her late brother and ailing father, as she now faces her own daunting battle for survival.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).