Mojtaba Khamenei Says Donald Trump Was ‘Desperate’, Used ‘All Kinds of Leverage’ To Secure Iran Deal

A day after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei took direct aim at US President Donald Trump, claiming the American leader was "desperate" for a deal and used "all kinds of leverage" to secure it.

In his first statement since the US-Iran draft deal was signed, Khamenei told the Iranian people on Thursday that he initially opposed the deal "as a matter of principle" but eventually gave his approval after receiving assurances from President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of Iran's Supreme National Security Council that the country's interests and those of the "Resistance Front" would be protected. What Are the 14 Points of the US-Iran Peace Deal?

Khamenei: 'It Was the American President Who, Out of Desperation, Used All Kinds of Leverage'

"Officials in charge, out of sincere concern and goodwill, made extensive efforts -- and of course, it was the American President who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about," he said.

On June 18, Trump and Pezeshkian formally signed an agreement aimed at ending months of conflict and opening a path toward broader negotiations. The document was virtually signed by both leaders after being initially signed by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

'Desperate' Trump Used All Kinds Of Leverage For Iran Deal: Mojtaba Khamenei

The full text of the message of Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, addressing the Iranian nation regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between the presidents of Iran and America, June 18, 2026 pic.twitter.com/9nSD2NfkVe — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) June 18, 2026

Iran Vows to Reject 'Excessive' US Demands

Khamenei's written statement offered a rare glimpse into internal deliberations surrounding the agreement. According to him, the Iranian President assured him that Tehran would reject any future American demands deemed excessive. US-Iran Sign Peace Deal: Donald Trump, Masoud Pezeshkian Agree To End Hostilities, Reopen Strait of Hormuz (Watch Video).

"He explicitly stated that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not submit to them," Khamenei said.

While backing the agreement, he stressed that future face-to-face negotiations with Washington should not be interpreted as acceptance of the US position.

"It's self-evident that the in-person negotiations in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy's position."

Araqchi Rallies Behind Supreme Leader

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi welcomed Khamenei's message, saying Tehran will use its "full capacity" to secure the country's interests as negotiations with Washington move forward.

According to Iranian state media, Araqchi said the Foreign Ministry would follow the Supreme Leader's guidance and work to safeguard Iran's rights, dignity and independence during the next phase of talks.

Iran and US Start Delivering on Agreement

Khamenei's comments came as the first tangible effects of the agreement began to emerge.

US Central Command announced on Thursday that it had halted all enforcement operations linked to the maritime blockade around the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, CENTCOM said American forces were no longer restricting vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Iran has also begun implementing measures designed to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy routes. Iranian authorities said ships would receive expedited transit approvals and that passage fees through the strait would be waived for 60 days.

The agreement signed by Washington and Tehran is an interim framework rather than a comprehensive settlement. It commits both sides to ending military operations and opens a 60-day negotiating period aimed at resolving broader disputes, including sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear programme.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).