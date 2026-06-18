Anthropic has abruptly disabled access to its most advanced artificial intelligence models, Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5, following a direct order from the United States government. The directive, issued by the Department of Commerce on June 12, mandates that the company must suspend access for all foreign nationals globally, including its own employees, citing national security concerns. Due to the technical impossibility of distinguishing between users based on citizenship in real-time, the company implemented a total global suspension of both models.

The government’s action stems from reported "jailbreaking" risks, where third-party testers allegedly demonstrated that the models could be manipulated to bypass built-in safety guardrails. While officials have pointed to these vulnerabilities as a significant threat, Anthropic has challenged the severity of these claims, asserting that the demonstrated techniques were narrow, non-universal, and largely replicate capabilities already present in other publicly available models from competitors. Anthropic Shuts Down Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI Models Globally After US Government Issues Raises National Security Concerns.

Regulatory crackdown on advanced AI models

This suspension marks an escalation in tensions between the White House and the AI firm. The U.S. administration reportedly acted after receiving reports that the Fable 5 model could potentially be used to assist in cyberattacks. Industry sources indicate that the concerns were bolstered by research and feedback provided by major technology partners, including Amazon, which allegedly successfully prompted the model to generate information that should have been restricted by existing safety filters.

Anthropic has officially stated that it views the government's intervention as a misunderstanding. In a detailed response, the company defended its "defense in depth" strategy, noting that it had engaged in thousands of hours of red-teaming with government agencies and cybersecurity organisations prior to the models' release. The company continues to maintain that its safety classifiers are among the most robust in the industry and is currently working with officials to resolve the impasse.

Impact on global AI deployment

The abrupt withdrawal of Fable 5 and Mythos 5 has disrupted operations for enterprise customers and researchers who had recently begun integrating the tools into their workflows. As the most capable models in the Anthropic suite, they were marketed as highly effective for complex reasoning, bioinformatics, and defensive cybersecurity tasks. The ongoing dispute highlights the lack of a clear, standardized legal framework for addressing AI safety and export control, leaving the future of frontier model deployment in a state of uncertainty. Anthropic Sends Senior Staff to Washington to Resolve White House Dispute Over Export Restrictions on Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI Models.

For now, Anthropic remains under significant pressure to demonstrate that its safety measures can prevent misuse without requiring such drastic regulatory measures. The company has expressed a strong desire to restore access to its customer base as soon as possible, provided it can satisfy federal authorities that the risks identified are adequately mitigated. This incident remains a pivotal moment in the governance of frontier-grade artificial intelligence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).