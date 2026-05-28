Pentagon Signs USD 9.69 Billion Software Deal With Dell to Streamline Microsoft Licensing and Cut Costs

The United States Department of Defense has announced a five-year contract valued at USD 9.69 billion to centralise the procurement of Microsoft software across the military, intelligence community, and the US Coast Guard. Awarded to Dell Federal Systems, the agreement establishes a unified framework known as the Core Enterprise Technology Agreement (CETA), designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of fragmented software licensing.

The contract serves as a consolidation mechanism rather than an authorisation for new spending. By pooling the purchasing power of various military branches and agencies, the Pentagon aims to optimise existing budgets previously allocated to isolated procurement efforts. Officials have projected that the initiative will generate approximately USD 422 million in annual savings by reducing duplicative subscriptions and streamlining administrative overhead. Clean Energy Group Says Pentagon Holding Up New Wind Energy Projects.

MIcrosoft Signs Deal With Pentagon

The CETA contract covers a wide spectrum of essential enterprise technology, including Microsoft 365 subscriptions—encompassing tools such as Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint—as well as advanced cloud infrastructure and on-premises licensing. By bringing these services under a single procurement vehicle managed by the Navy, the Department of Defense intends to improve interoperability across both classified and unclassified environments.

Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies described the agreement as a vital component of the military's digital modernisation strategy. According to officials, the move is essential for supporting the "Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control" framework, ensuring that the necessary digital connective tissue is in place to facilitate seamless data analytics and AI-driven operations throughout the armed forces.

The selection of Dell Federal Systems as the prime contractor highlights a broader trend within federal procurement: the use of specialised integrators to manage the complexity of large-scale technology ecosystems. While Microsoft remains the software provider, Dell’s role as the central orchestrator facilitates the standardisation of services across dozens of agencies that have historically managed their own software arrangements. UFO Files Images: Pentagon Releases New UAP Documents Containing Pics as US Expands Disclosure Effort.

This agreement reinforces Microsoft's entrenched presence within the US defence ecosystem, particularly as military agencies accelerate their transition toward hybrid cloud environments and AI-powered infrastructure. As the Department of Defense continues its efforts to modernise legacy systems, this consolidated approach is expected to provide greater oversight, ensure long-term cost stability, and maintain continuity in sensitive operational environments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).