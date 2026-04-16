A new biography of Robert F Kennedy Jr has made a series of unusual claims about his past behaviour, including an allegation that he once dissected a roadkill raccoon on the roadside for later study. The account, published in “RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise” by journalist Isabel Vincent, is based on what the author describes as personal diary entries attributed to Kennedy.

According to excerpts cited from a 2001 journal entry, Kennedy allegedly described stopping his vehicle on a highway and removing organs from a dead raccoon while his children waited in the car. The author has said the act was linked to his long-standing interest in animals and biology. There has been no official response from the US Department of Health and Human Services to the claims so far.

The book relies on what Vincent says are Kennedy’s personal writings, in which he recounts the incident as part of a broader reflection on his family. The author has suggested that Kennedy’s early interest in veterinary science and animal study may explain such behaviour, though the claims remain unverified independently. The biography presents the incident as one of several unconventional episodes involving animals from Kennedy’s past.

The allegation adds to previously reported instances involving Kennedy and animals. In 2024, he publicly acknowledged transporting a dead bear cub he found on a roadside and leaving it in Central Park, saying at the time that he intended to process the carcass for meat.

In separate accounts reported earlier, family members have also described other unusual interactions with animal remains, including an incident involving a whale carcass during a family trip. These claims have contributed to public scrutiny of Kennedy’s past conduct.

Kennedy, who has had a long career as an environmental advocate, has also been a controversial public figure due to his views on vaccines and public health policy. His tenure in government has drawn criticism from sections of the scientific community over alleged promotion of unverified health claims. The latest allegations emerge amid ongoing political attention on his role and past statements, though it remains unclear whether they will have any formal implications.

As of now, there has been no formal response from Kennedy or the Department of Health and Human Services regarding the claims made in the biography. The details remain based on the author’s account and have not been independently confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).