Tulsi Gabbard Releases Declassified COVID-19 Documents Alleging Anthony Fauci Lab-Leak Cover-Up (Watch Video)

On her final day in office, outgoing US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard released newly declassified communications and intelligence documents alleging that Dr Anthony Fauci directly funded high-risk research in China and actively manipulated assessments regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The records, made public on Thursday, June 18, claim that Fauci leveraged his position to suppress the hypothesis that the virus leaked from a laboratory. According to statements issued by Gabbard’s office, the declassified intelligence holdings include internal communications and whistleblower disclosures.

The files focus on federal grants distributed under Fauci’s tenure as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The documents allege these funds supported "dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses" at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a facility at the center of ongoing debates over the global outbreak. Tulsi Gabbard Releases Declassified Documents Alleging Anthony Fauci Influenced COVID-19 Origin Intelligence and Misled Congress.

Anthony Fauci Lied to Congress While Under Oath in 2024

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

Allegations of a 'Circular Reporting Loop' in Intelligence

The declassified findings allege that Fauci collaborated with "politicized career leadership" inside the Intelligence Community (IC) to build a narrative favorability toward a natural, animal-to-human origin of the virus. The release states this mechanism purposely minimised scrutiny regarding US-funded research programs overseas. "Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research," the official statement from the DNI's office asserted. "Fauci became the nation's pandemic 'pundit' and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship," the statement added.

The intelligence report outlines the creation of what it terms a "self-serving circular reporting loop". According to the documents, Fauci facilitated the appointment of NIAID-funded scientists to directly advise intelligence agencies. Their subsequent expert input shaped formal government assessments, which public health officials then cited as objective "scientific consensus" to refute the laboratory-leak theory. Furthermore, Gabbard’s office accused Fauci of promoting a "fraudulent paper" - whose creation he allegedly helped prompt - to masquerade as legitimate evidence for consideration by intelligence analysts.

Sworn Testimony Contradictions and Whistleblower Accounts

A central legal focus of the release details contradictions between the newly unclassified records and Fauci’s public congressional testimony delivered in June 2024. During those hearings, Fauci was asked under oath whether he had held formal discussions regarding viral research with intelligence bodies including the FBI, CIA, or DIA. The DNI release emphasises that while Fauci repeatedly dodged the inquiries, he ultimately stated, "Not to my knowledge about COVID." Gabbard's office contends that the newly declassified records directly dispute this statement, proving he engaged in undisclosed communications with intelligence personnel regarding viral studies.

The release also highlights testimony from multiple intelligence community whistleblowers. These analysts claim that researchers who challenged the zoonotic origin narrative faced internal marginalisation, career setbacks, and explicit threats of retaliation.

Political Fallout and Context

Gabbard, who recently stepped away from her post as intelligence chief, framed the disclosures as an essential measure for institutional accountability. "The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world," Gabbard said in a video statement accompanying the release. "The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe," she said. Tulsi Gabbard Resigns: US Spy Chief Steps Down From Her Role as Director of National Intelligence After Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis.

Dr Fauci, who stepped down from his federal responsibilities in December 2022 after 38 years of service, did not issue an immediate response to the latest documents. He was previously granted a pre-emptive pardon by former President Joe Biden during the final hours of his administration in January 2025. Fauci has consistently maintained that allegations accusing him of covering up the virus's origins or misleading lawmakers are entirely unfounded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).