UFO-Linked General William Neil McCasland Met US Space Force Personnel Hours Before Disappearance, Audio Reveals
McCasland, 68, was reported missing on February 27, 2026, from his home in Albuquerque. Because of his background overseeing advanced military technology and research, his disappearance has drawn significant public scrutiny and federal involvement.
Newly obtained bodycam audio reveals that retired U.S. Air Force Major General William "Neil" McCasland met with an unidentified woman and members of the US Space Force just hours before he vanished in late February.
McCasland, 68, was reported missing on February 27, 2026, from his home in Albuquerque. Because of his background overseeing advanced military technology and research, his disappearance has drawn significant public scrutiny and federal involvement.
Meeting Hours Before Disappearance
According to audio obtained by Law & Crime, McCasland attended a dinner with personnel from the U.S. Space Force the evening before he was reported missing.
In the recording, an unidentified woman discusses McCasland’s extensive background and his ties to highly sensitive government programs.
Audio Reveals Missing Retired Air Force General Met with Space Force Personnel Before Disappearance
NEW: The missing UFO-linked Air Force general had a meeting with an unidentified woman and members of the US Space Force just hours before he went missing.
William Neil McCasland, who was linked to classified UFO programs, vanished on February 27.
According to new bodycam… pic.twitter.com/C9s6kcoC03
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2026
"He has a very classified security clearance. He was the head of Air Force Research Lab," the woman states in the audio. "The man's names are in the UFO documents that are fixed to be released. He's been that in-depth, so he has a very high security clearance." UFO Researcher David Wilcock Said ‘Scientists Are Going Missing’ on Livestream 48 Hours Before Death.
Whistleblower Claims and 'Hostile' Designation
The disclosure of the meeting follows previous public comments by UFO whistleblower David Grusch, who characterized McCasland as uncooperative with congressional oversight efforts regarding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).
Grusch previously stated that lawmakers had compiled a list of individuals who allegedly managed legacy classified programs without proper oversight, placing McCasland among them. Why Are US Scientists Going ‘Missing’? A Look at the Growing List of ‘Unexplained’ Deaths and Disappearances.
"They already have the list of some of these hostile folks that ran those programs," Grusch said. "Unfortunately, one of those individuals, Major General retired Neil McCasland, is currently missing, which is very concerning to me as well."
Status of the Investigation
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the FBI and New Mexico Search and Rescue, has been leading the multi-agency search since issuing a Silver Alert on February 27.
Investigators stated that McCasland left his residence on foot. While he left behind his phone, prescription glasses, and wearable digital devices, several personal items were missing from the home, including his hiking boots, wallet, and a .38-caliber revolver. Local authorities have noted that McCasland suffered from an unspecified medical condition, but emphasize that no definitive evidence of foul play has been uncovered.
Background and Family Response
McCasland served more than three decades in the military, culminating in his role as the commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he managed a $2.2 billion science and technology portfolio. His public profile grew in 2016 after leaked emails showed he had communicated with outside groups regarding UAP disclosure.
Despite intense online speculation linking his disappearance to government secrecy, McCasland’s family has urged caution. His wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, publicly clarified that the retired general has only held standard clearances since his retirement 13 years ago, suggesting it is highly unlikely his disappearance is connected to dated military secrets.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).